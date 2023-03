1/5

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo totaled 16 touchdowns and four interceptions last season for the San Francisco 49ers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract in free agency. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement Monday afternoon. The pact includes $45 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Garoppolo, 31, totaled 2,437 yards, 16 scores and four interceptions in 11 games last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He sustained a season-ending foot injury in a Dec. 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2018. He signed a 1-year, $6.5 million pact last off-season.

The nine-year veteran completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,3599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions in 57 games for the 49ers over the last six seasons. He posted a 38-17 record as a starter. He also missed 30 games with various multiple injuries.

The Raiders, who released longtime starter Derek Carr in February, enter the off-season with Garoppolo and Chase Garbers as their only under-contract quarterbacks.