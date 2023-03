Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) totaled a career-high 11.5 sacks last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and free agent defensive tackle Javon Hargrave agreed to a four-year, $84 million deal in free agency. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement Monday. The pact includes $40 million in guarantees. Advertisement

Hargrave, 30, totaled 60 combined tackles and a career-high 11 sacks in 17 starts last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. The seven-year veteran entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hargrave spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection totaled 37.5 sacks, 46 tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries through his first 111 NFL appearances.