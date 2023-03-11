Advertisement
NFL
March 11, 2023 / 3:57 PM

Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95

By Patrick Hilsman
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, an NFL Hall of Famer who led the team to four Super Bowls, died Saturday at the age of 95. File Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, an NFL Hall of Famer who led the team to four Super Bowls, died Saturday at the age of 95. File Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

March 11 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, an NFL Hall of Famer who brought the team to four Super Bowls, died Saturday, the Vikings announced. He was 95.

"We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95," the team tweeted. "We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

Advertisement

As a young athlete, Grant played for the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers and the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. He then went on to play four seasons with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Following his retirement as a player, Grant became the Blue Bombers' coach and led the the team to six Grey Cup appearances and four titles.

RELATED Minnesota Vikings to add late Dennis Green to Ring of Honor

In 1967, he was hired as head coach by the Vikings, where he was known for his stoicism and imposing a strict disciplinary regimen on his players.

Grant, a native of Superior, Wis., would require his players to practice in cold weather without heaters on the sidelines so that they would be used to playing in low temperatures.

Advertisement

During his 18 years as head coach, Grant's Vikings earned 12 playoff berths and won 11 division titles. He guided the Vikings to Super Bowl appearances in 1969, 1973, 1974 and 1976 -- all of them losses.

RELATED Minnesota Vikings add Randy Moss, Ahmad Rashad to Ring of Honor

Grant retired following the 1983 season, returned in 1985 but then left the sidelines for good, handing the team off to his longtime defensive coordinator, Jerry Burns.

Grant was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994 and was the first inductee to also be inducted into the Canadian Football League's Hall of Fame. He remains the only person to have played in the NFL, CFL and National Basketball Association.

He is survived by his partner Pat Smith, and six children from his wife Pat Grant, who died in 2009.

RELATED Minnesota Vikings use two 100-yard returns to hold off Arizona Cardinals

Notable Deaths of 2023

Robert Blake
Actor Robert Blake departs Los Angeles Superior Court in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles in this December 2004 file photo. The "Baretta" actor died at age 89 on March 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Jets agree to trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark
NFL // 2 days ago
Jets agree to trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark
March 9 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a trade a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark.
Ravens QB Jackson, Giants RB Barkley among franchise-tagged NFL stars
NFL // 3 days ago
Ravens QB Jackson, Giants RB Barkley among franchise-tagged NFL stars
March 8 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were among six star players to receive franchise tag designations this off-season, their teams announced.
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
NFL // 3 days ago
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
March 8 (UPI) -- Retired quarterback Tom Brady doesn't have time for another comeback because he is busy raising a 2-month-old kitten he recently adopted for his daughter, he tweeted in response to a report about a potential NFL return.
Giants sign QB Daniel Jones to $160M contract extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Giants sign QB Daniel Jones to $160M contract extension
March 8 (UPI) -- The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension, the team announced.
Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday
NFL // 4 days ago
Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday
March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon will stream the first Black Friday game in NFL history for free Nov. 24 on its Prime Video platform, the company announced Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with N.Y. Jets
NFL // 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with N.Y. Jets
March 7 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked with the New York Jets this week regarding a potential off-season trade.
Florida's Richardson, Georgia's Smith among NFL combine's best
NFL // 5 days ago
Florida's Richardson, Georgia's Smith among NFL combine's best
March 6 (UPI) -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Georgia defender Nolan Smith were among the stars at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, likely improving their stock for April's NFL Draft.
Minnesota Vikings cut All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks
NFL // 5 days ago
Minnesota Vikings cut All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks
March 6 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released Eric Kendricks, ending the veteran linebacker's eight-year tenure with the franchise, the team announced Monday morning.
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba '100%' healthy at NFL combine
NFL // 1 week ago
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba '100%' healthy at NFL combine
March 3 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is 100% healthy and will participate in almost every drill at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, the Ohio State star said Friday in Indianapolis.
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
NFL // 1 week ago
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS, March 3 (UPI) -- Dominating college football won't carry top quarterbacks directly to the NFL. Bryce Young and other passing prospects now face physical and mental scrutiny, but they dismissed those worries Friday at the NFL combine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule
Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement