Veteran safety Chuck Clark (36) started 17 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a trade a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the trade Thursday afternoon. Clark, 27, joined the Ravens as a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech star spent the last six seasons in Baltimore. Advertisement

Clark only missed one game with the Ravens and started every game for the team over the last three seasons.

Clark logged a career-high 101 combined tackles, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 starts in 2022-23.

He signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract extension in 2020. Clark is set to become an unrestricted free agent next off-season.

Sources also told ESPN, NFL Network and the Athletic on Thursday that the Jets plan to release wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Berrios, 27, entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He totaled 1,245 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns over the last four seasons with the Jets.