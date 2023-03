1/5

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones totaled career highs in completion percentage and passing yards in 2022-23. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension, the team announced. The Giants announced the signing Tuesday night. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the deal is worth $160 million and includes an additional $35 million available through incentives. Advertisement

Jones, 25, completed a career-high 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 starts last season. He led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record as a starter.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft completed 62.8% of his throws and averaged 2,799.3 yards, 15 touchdown passes and 9.7 interceptions per season over his first three years in the NFL. He also went 12-25 as a starter over that span.

The Giants also announced Tuesday that they placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowl selection entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He logged a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries in 16 starts last season. Barkley also logged 338 receiving yards on 57 catches in 2022-23. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year struggled with injuries from 2019 through 2021.

Barkley played on a $7.2 million, fifth-year rookie option last season.