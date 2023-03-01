Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges

Arrest warrants were issued on separate days for Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Jalen Carter (88) and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) for alleged street racing in Athens, Ga., that resulted in a death. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, for his alleged involvement in a fatal January car crash, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said. We are in contact with his representatives," Lt. Shaun Barnett said. "It was my understanding that his representatives were making arrangements [to turn himself in]." Advertisement

Former Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in what police previously reported as a single-vehicle accident, but now appears to have involved two vehicles racing.

The crash occurred in downtown Athens, Ga., hours after the Bulldogs participated in a parade to celebrate their national championship.

Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had no comment. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he was "deeply concerned" by the charges.

Carter, 21, faces charges of reckless driving and racing. Police said investigators found that LeCroy, who drove a 2021 Ford Expedition, and Carter, who drove a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a "manner consistent with racing" about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Investigators said they found evidence that showed both vehicles switched lanes, drove over the center turn lane, headed in opposite lanes of travel, passed other motorists and drove at high speed.

Police said evidence indicated that the Expedition was traveling at 104 mph before the crash. LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration of .197% at the time of the crash, according to a toxicology report. The legal blood alcohol limit in Georgia for adults not operating a commercial vehicle is .08%.

"Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash," police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. The case was referred to the Solicitor General's Office.

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities, while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Fellow Georgia defender Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested last week for street racing and reckless driving. He is scheduled for arraignment at April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

Carter, who is expected to be one of the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL scouting combine. He underwent medical examinations and was scheduled to speak to reporters at 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday.

An NFL spokesperson told reporters at Carter's scheduled speaking time that he was among six players still conducting physicals and would not meet with the media.

The NFL scouting combine will run through Monday in Indianapolis. The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Mo.