Feb. 28, 2023 / 5:18 PM

Bengals slam door on 'ridiculous' Tee Higgins trade rumors

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) totaled more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) totaled more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals don't plan to trade wide receiver Tee Higgins and consider the notion "ridiculous," director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Tobin spoke to reporters at the 2023 NFL scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

"I envision him being part of what we do going forward for a long time," Tobin said. "That's the hope."

Higgins, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The star pass catcher totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons as the Bengals' No. 2 option, behind Ja'Marr Chase.

Higgins' expiring deal, as well as the need for future contracts for Burrow and Chase, have led to speculation that the Bengals might trade Higgins. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields also recently said it would be "awesome" if the Bengals receiver became his teammate.

"He is a vital part of our team," Tobin said of Higgins. "He was exactly what we were hoping for when we drafted him.

A guy that comes in, develops and fills a role. He helps us win in a lot of ways, does it the right way and fits into our culture. Tee is an exceptional football player."

Bengals safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, cornerback Eli Apple and tight end Hayden Hurst are among the players with expiring contracts this off-season, but the franchise also is actively trying to get Burrow under a long-term pact.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Chase remains under contract for at least the next two seasons.

Tobin said Burrow's contract is not "done yet," did not say which pending agreement would be completed first and said the Bengals will not "rush" negotiations.

Trading Higgins could ease some of that salary cap maneuvering, but Tobin responded with a "no," when asked if he is interested in potential trade calls from other teams this off-season.

"I'm not in the business of making other teams better. I'm in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better," Tobin said. "So, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind.

"That's [other teams'] problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."

