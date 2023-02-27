Top NFL prospects prepare for combine as trade rumors swirl

1/5

Ohio State star C.J. Stroud is among the top quarterback prospects who will attend this week's 2023 NFL scouting combine. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Elite college football players are set to work out at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, which will be held from Tuesday through March 6 in Indianapolis, as rampant trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans can tune in for the workouts, which include bench pressing, throwing, the 40-yard dash and more, on NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com. A total of 319 prospects were invited to the annual showcase. Advertisement

NFL general managers, coaches, scouts and other decision makers will be on hand to evaluate the players to add to their respective 2023 NFL Draft research portfolios.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is considered one of the top prospects and is the No. 1 player in my first mock draft. Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN on Monday that his client will participate in interviews and undergo a physical, but will not work out this week in Indianapolis.

Carter plans to participate in Georgia's Pro Day on March 15 in Athens, Ga. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young also plans to wait until his school's pro day to work out for scouts.

Florida's Anthony Richardson, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are among the top passers expected to work out and participate in drills in Indianapolis. Each of those quarterbacks are inside the Top 10 of my initial mock draft.

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. is among the other top prospects expected to participate in at least some combine drills. Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson is expected to be limited at the combine as he recovers from a foot injury.

Defensive line and linebacker prospects will participate in drills Thursday. Defensive backs and specials teams prospects will work out Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will work out Saturday. Offensive linemen and running backs will participate in drills Sunday.

Fans can track results from the drills on NFL.com's combine tracker.

NFL coaches and general managers will conduct interviews with reporters Tuesday and Wednesday in Indianapolis. Player interviews with teams and reporters also will be conducted throughout the week.

The NFL decision makers typically use the combine as a place to discuss potential transactions with agents and teams. Sources told ESPN and CBS on Monday that the Chicago Bears are leaning toward trading the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles also told reporters this off-season that the team is open to trading away the pick.

The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are among the other teams with Top 5 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and could be open to trades.

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to receive a contract in excess of $40 million. The No. 31 overall pick, the last pick in this year's first round, is expected to receive at least $12 million through his rookie contract.

How to watch

All times eastern

Thursday

Defensive lineman and linebackers at 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Friday

Defensive backs, kickers and specialists at 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends at 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday

Offensive line and running backs at 1 p.m. on NFL Network