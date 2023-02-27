Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 27, 2023 / 12:03 PM

Top NFL prospects prepare for combine as trade rumors swirl

By Alex Butler
1/5
Ohio State star C.J. Stroud is among the top quarterback prospects who will attend this week's 2023 NFL scouting combine. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Ohio State star C.J. Stroud is among the top quarterback prospects who will attend this week's 2023 NFL scouting combine. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Elite college football players are set to work out at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, which will be held from Tuesday through March 6 in Indianapolis, as rampant trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fans can tune in for the workouts, which include bench pressing, throwing, the 40-yard dash and more, on NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com. A total of 319 prospects were invited to the annual showcase.

Advertisement

NFL general managers, coaches, scouts and other decision makers will be on hand to evaluate the players to add to their respective 2023 NFL Draft research portfolios.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is considered one of the top prospects and is the No. 1 player in my first mock draft. Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN on Monday that his client will participate in interviews and undergo a physical, but will not work out this week in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

Carter plans to participate in Georgia's Pro Day on March 15 in Athens, Ga. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young also plans to wait until his school's pro day to work out for scouts.

Florida's Anthony Richardson, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are among the top passers expected to work out and participate in drills in Indianapolis. Each of those quarterbacks are inside the Top 10 of my initial mock draft.

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. is among the other top prospects expected to participate in at least some combine drills. Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson is expected to be limited at the combine as he recovers from a foot injury.

RELATED Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Defensive line and linebacker prospects will participate in drills Thursday. Defensive backs and specials teams prospects will work out Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will work out Saturday. Offensive linemen and running backs will participate in drills Sunday.

Fans can track results from the drills on NFL.com's combine tracker.

NFL coaches and general managers will conduct interviews with reporters Tuesday and Wednesday in Indianapolis. Player interviews with teams and reporters also will be conducted throughout the week.

Advertisement

The NFL decision makers typically use the combine as a place to discuss potential transactions with agents and teams. Sources told ESPN and CBS on Monday that the Chicago Bears are leaning toward trading the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles also told reporters this off-season that the team is open to trading away the pick.

The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are among the other teams with Top 5 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and could be open to trades.

RELATED Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to receive a contract in excess of $40 million. The No. 31 overall pick, the last pick in this year's first round, is expected to receive at least $12 million through his rookie contract.

How to watch

All times eastern

Thursday

Defensive lineman and linebackers at 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Friday

Defensive backs, kickers and specialists at 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends at 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Advertisement

Sunday

Offensive line and running backs at 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Read More

Jalen Carter, Bryce Young, Will Anderson lead 2023 NFL mock draft Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order

Latest Headlines

Broncos to hire former coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator
NFL // 3 days ago
Broncos to hire former coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Vance Joseph agreed to join coach Sean Payton's staff as defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos. Joseph, the Broncos coach in 2017 and 2018, was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator for the last four years.
Tennessee Titans to release Pro Bowl OT Taylor Lewan
NFL // 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans to release Pro Bowl OT Taylor Lewan
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans plan to release Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan this off-season, the left tackle announced Wednesday on Twitter.
Surgery delayed for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
NFL // 5 days ago
Surgery delayed for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy's injured elbow remains inflamed, and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has postponed his scheduled surgery until later this off-season.
Jalen Carter, Bryce Young, Will Anderson lead 2023 NFL mock draft
NFL // 5 days ago
Jalen Carter, Bryce Young, Will Anderson lead 2023 NFL mock draft
MIAMI, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jalen Carter, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first mock draft of the 2023 off-season. The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Mo.
Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit
NFL // 6 days ago
Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed offered to negotiate with Derek Carr for his jersey number after the free agent quarterback visited his team in free agency.
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
NFL // 6 days ago
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons, the team announced Tuesday.
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
NFL // 1 week ago
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
MIAMI, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Renaldo Hill left from his role as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and was hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass game coordinator-secondary coach, a league source told UPI on Monday morning.
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
NFL // 1 week ago
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to lower his salary for 2023 and will remain with the team, his agents said Friday.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
NFL // 1 week ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Clark County, Nev., indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, along with three others, for their alleged roles in a 2022 beating of a man at a Las Vegas night club, court records show.
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
NFL // 1 week ago
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle
NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture
Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement