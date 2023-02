1/5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore the UCL in his right throwing elbow last month in the NFC Championship game. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy's injured elbow remains inflamed and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has postponed his scheduled surgery until later this off-season. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Bay Area News Group that Purdy delayed surgery Tuesday, the night before it was scheduled. He is expected to return for a follow-up visit in March. Advertisement

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right throwing elbow last month during the 49ers' NFC Championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this month that he was "content" with Purdy and Trey Lance being the only quarterbacks on the team's roster. He said he did not see "any scenario" of the team re-signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Shanahan said Purdy faced a six-month recovery timetable before his latest delay. He predicted Lance would be ready for organized team activities before the 2023 season, while Purdy's availability remains in question.

Purdy, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, completed 68.5% of his throws for 1,098 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in five starts during the regular season. He went 5-0 as a starter after taking over for Garoppolo in December.