Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan spent the last nine seasons with the AFC South franchise. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans plan to release Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan this off-season, the left tackle announced Wednesday on Twitter. "I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of," Lewan tweeted. "Love you all." Advertisement

Lewan, 31, started the first two games last season for the Titans. He missed the remainder of the campaign due to a knee injury he sustained in a Sept. 19 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Lewan joined the Titans as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl each season from 2016 through 2018. Lewan appeared in 105 games over his nine-year tenure with the Titans.

He was set to make a non-guaranteed $14.8 million salary in 2023. The Titans now will cut those funds for salary cap savings.