Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 22, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Jalen Carter, Bryce Young, Will Anderson lead 2023 NFL mock draft

By Alex Butler
1/5
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) is widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) is widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jalen Carter, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. lead my first mock draft of the 2023 off-season. The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Hundreds of elite prospects will be in Indianapolis next week for the annual scouting combine. NFL scouts, coaches and other decision makers will evaluate the players who attend, and further analyze each prospect for some time after.

Advertisement

My first mock draft does not feature any trades, despite rampant rumors that multiple teams are willing to part with their first-round picks for the right price.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy are among the other Top 5 selections in this mock draft.

RELATED Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Texas running back Bijan Robinson are among the players I expect to be Top 10 selections.

Advertisement

This year, the first round will feature just 31 selections, instead of the standard 32, because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick. The NFL stripped that pick in August when it found the Dolphins violated league policies.

2023 Mock Draft 1.0

1. Chicago Bears

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

2. Houston Texans

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Georgia stars Jalen Carter (88) and Kelee Ringo (5) are among the Bulldogs' players selected in the first round of my first 2023 NFL mock draft. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

4. Indianapolis Colts

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

5. Seattle Seahawks

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

6. Detroit Lions

Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois

Alabama's Bryce Young (9) is one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

8. Atlanta Falcons

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

9. Carolina Panthers

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is a Top 10 pick in most mock drafts. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Advertisement

11. Tennessee Titans

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Houston Texans

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

13. New York Jets

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

14. New England Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

15. Green Bay Packers

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

16. Washington Commanders

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

18. Detroit Lions

Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

Texas star Bijan Robinson is widely considered the top running back in the 2023 draft class. Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

20. Seattle Seahawks

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

22. Baltimore Ravens

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

23. Minnesota Vikings

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

25. New York Giants

Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State

26. Dallas Cowboys

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is the first wide receiver selected in my mock draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

27. Buffalo Bills

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Advertisement

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

29. New Orleans Saints

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Read More

Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team

Latest Headlines

Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit
NFL // 23 hours ago
Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed offered to negotiate with Derek Carr for his jersey number after the free agent quarterback visited his team in free agency.
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
NFL // 23 hours ago
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons, the team announced Tuesday.
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
NFL // 1 day ago
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
MIAMI, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Renaldo Hill left from his role as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and was hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass game coordinator-secondary coach, a league source told UPI on Monday morning.
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
NFL // 4 days ago
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to lower his salary for 2023 and will remain with the team, his agents said Friday.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
NFL // 5 days ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Clark County, Nev., indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, along with three others, for their alleged roles in a 2022 beating of a man at a Las Vegas night club, court records show.
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
NFL // 6 days ago
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their "New Heights" podcast.
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 1 week ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 1 week ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20
UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20
Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit
Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit
Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95
Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95
Brewers sign 1B Luke Voit, OF Tyler Naquin to minor-league deals
Brewers sign 1B Luke Voit, OF Tyler Naquin to minor-league deals
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement