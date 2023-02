Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski (C) fired two coordinators this off-season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons, the team announced Tuesday. Priefer is the second coordinator fired by the Browns this off-season. The team fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods in January.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a news release that he "appreciated everything" Priefer did during his tenure with the team. He also said he "decided to move in another direction in the best interest of our organization."

Priefer served as Browns interim coach when Stefanski was out due to a positive COVID-19 test in 2020. He helped the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild card game.

"I know this city will forever be grateful for the job he did as acting head coach in our AFC wild card win and for all his contributions while leading the Browns special team's units for the last four seasons," Stefanski said. "We wish Prief the best with his next opportunity."

Priefer, 56, started his coaching career in 1994 as a graduate assistant at Navy. He also worked at Youngstown State, VMI and Northern Illinois. Priefer was hired in 2002 to serve as an assistant special teams coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He held the same role from 2003 to 2005 for the New York Giants. Priefer was hired in 2006 to serve as special teams coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also was special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings before he joined the Browns.

The Browns hired veteran coach Jim Schwartz in January to replace Woods as defensive coordinator. Alex Van Pelt remains in place as the Browns' offensive coordinator.