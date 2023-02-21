Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit

1/5

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited last weekend with the New York Jets. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed offered to negotiate with Derek Carr for his jersey number after the free agent quarterback visited his team in free agency. Reed posted about the jersey in response to a tweet Monday afternoon. Sources told NFL Network, SNY and ESPN that Carr visited last weekend with the Jets. Advertisement

Carr wore jersey No. 4 throughout his nine-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released the four-time Pro Bowl selection last week. Reed wore jersey Nos. 32, 29 and 2 through his first four seasons. He wore No. 4 in 2022.

"We can always negotiate," Reed tweeted Monday.

Reed previously negotiated a fee to give his jersey number last off-season to rookie teammate Sauce Gardner. Reed chose No. 1 a month before Gardner joined the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. Gardner told reporters in June that he paid Reed $50,000 for the jersey number.

Gardner also got in on the quarterback recruiting earlier this off-season, tweeting about interest in Carr and Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. He later deleted those posts.

Advertisement

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton also retweeted a post last week about Carr's upcoming visit with the team.

RELATED Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff

Carr also visited earlier this month with the New Orleans Saints. Former NFL quarterback David Carr told NFL Network on Monday that the free agency to be a "long process" for his brother. He also said his brother "hit it off" with Jets coach Robert Saleh.

A Twitter user also posted a photo of Carr and Saleh while he was at dinner over the weekend in New Jersey. Carr is free to sign a contract whenever he wants and does not have to wait until the start of the new league year.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has two years remaining on his rookie contract with the Jets. Joe Flacco and Mike White, who were also on the Jets roster last season, are set to hit free agency.