Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 21, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Jets' D.J. Reed offers jersey number to Derek Carr after QB's free agent visit

By Alex Butler
1/5
Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited last weekend with the New York Jets. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited last weekend with the New York Jets. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed offered to negotiate with Derek Carr for his jersey number after the free agent quarterback visited his team in free agency.

Reed posted about the jersey in response to a tweet Monday afternoon. Sources told NFL Network, SNY and ESPN that Carr visited last weekend with the Jets.

Advertisement

Carr wore jersey No. 4 throughout his nine-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released the four-time Pro Bowl selection last week. Reed wore jersey Nos. 32, 29 and 2 through his first four seasons. He wore No. 4 in 2022.

"We can always negotiate," Reed tweeted Monday.

RELATED Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95

Reed previously negotiated a fee to give his jersey number last off-season to rookie teammate Sauce Gardner. Reed chose No. 1 a month before Gardner joined the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. Gardner told reporters in June that he paid Reed $50,000 for the jersey number.

Gardner also got in on the quarterback recruiting earlier this off-season, tweeting about interest in Carr and Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. He later deleted those posts.

Advertisement

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton also retweeted a post last week about Carr's upcoming visit with the team.

RELATED Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff

Carr also visited earlier this month with the New Orleans Saints. Former NFL quarterback David Carr told NFL Network on Monday that the free agency to be a "long process" for his brother. He also said his brother "hit it off" with Jets coach Robert Saleh.

A Twitter user also posted a photo of Carr and Saleh while he was at dinner over the weekend in New Jersey. Carr is free to sign a contract whenever he wants and does not have to wait until the start of the new league year.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has two years remaining on his rookie contract with the Jets. Joe Flacco and Mike White, who were also on the Jets roster last season, are set to hit free agency.

RELATED Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
NFL // 42 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons, the team announced Tuesday.
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
NFL // 22 hours ago
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
MIAMI, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Renaldo Hill left from his role as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and was hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass game coordinator-secondary coach, a league source told UPI on Monday morning.
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
NFL // 3 days ago
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to lower his salary for 2023 and will remain with the team, his agents said Friday.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
NFL // 4 days ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Clark County, Nev., indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, along with three others, for their alleged roles in a 2022 beating of a man at a Las Vegas night club, court records show.
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
NFL // 5 days ago
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their "New Heights" podcast.
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 6 days ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NFL // 6 days ago
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 6 days ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NFL // 6 days ago
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20
UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking at Florida restaurant
Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking at Florida restaurant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement