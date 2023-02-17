Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team

1/5

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) totaled a career-high 1,121 rushing yards in 17 starts in 2022. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to lower his salary for 2023 and will remain with the team, his agents said Friday. Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the restructure, which will lessen Jones' impact on the Packers' 2023 salary cap. Advertisement

Jones was set to make $16 million in 2023, but agreed to cut that by $5 million. The new terms of the deal will give Jones $8.52 million of his $11 million salary for 2023 in a signing bonus.

"Year seven is gonna be crazy in Lambeau," Jones tweeted. "Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back."

Jones, 28, remains under contract for the next two seasons.

The six-year veteran totaled 1,516 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 272 touches in 17 starts in 2022. Jones, a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL with 19 touchdowns in 2019. He also totaled a career-high 1,558 yards from scrimmage during that campaign.

Jones logged a career-high 1,121 rushing yards on 213 carries in 2022, while splitting work with second-string running back A.J. Dillon.

Dillon, 24, joined the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 976 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2022. Dillion logged a career-high 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven scores in 2021.

Jones is to make $12 million in 2024. Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Packers has the No. 15 rushing offense in the NFL in 2022. They had the No. 8 rushing offense in 2021.