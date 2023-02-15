Trending
NFL
Feb. 15, 2023 / 7:33 AM

Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach

By Alex Butler

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.

The Cardinals announced Gannon's five-year contract Tuesday night.

"I am super excited about the opportunity," Gannon told AZCardinals.com. "I look forward to getting my hands on the players and putting a winning product on the field."

Gannon, 40, spent the last two seasons as Eagles defensive coordinator. The Eagles allowed the second-fewest yards and the least passing yards in 2022. They allowed the eighth-fewest points.

The Eagles allowed the 10th-fewest yards in 2021. They also allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards and 11th-fewest passing yards in 2021.

Gannon was cornerbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 through 2020. He was assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 through 2017. He also worked for the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. Gannon started his coaching career in 2003 as a graduate assistant at Louisville.

The Eagles, who lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, are now in search of an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. The Indianapolis Colts hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Tuesday as their head coach.

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

