Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr

Quarterback Derek Carr spent nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced. Carr was released Tuesday and is now free to sign with any team. The four-time Pro Bowl selection completed 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts last season. Advertisement

"We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a joint statement. "Derek has done great things in this league and we're thankful to have been able to work with him this past year.

"He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future."

Carr, 31, completed 64.6% of his passes for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdown passes and 99 interceptions in 142 starts for the Raiders. He signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in April. The Raiders will take a $5.6 million salary cap hit due to his release.

Carr said goodbye to Raiders fans in January on social media.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.

"We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me. It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off-season.

"It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

Carr's agent also released a statement Tuesday night.

"We wish the Raiders the best of luck," agent Tim Younger tweeted. "This is the tough part of this business. That's the point; it's just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That's who he is. Onward and upward."

Chase Garbers is now the only quarterback set to be on the Raider's roster next season. Fellow backup Jarrett Stidham is set to become a free agent.