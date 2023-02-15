Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 15, 2023 / 7:09 AM

Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr

By Alex Butler
1/5
Quarterback Derek Carr spent nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Quarterback Derek Carr spent nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.

Carr was released Tuesday and is now free to sign with any team. The four-time Pro Bowl selection completed 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts last season.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a joint statement. "Derek has done great things in this league and we're thankful to have been able to work with him this past year.

"He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future."

RELATED Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit

Carr, 31, completed 64.6% of his passes for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdown passes and 99 interceptions in 142 starts for the Raiders. He signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in April. The Raiders will take a $5.6 million salary cap hit due to his release.

Advertisement

Carr said goodbye to Raiders fans in January on social media.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.

RELATED Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach

"We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me. It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off-season.

"It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

Carr's agent also released a statement Tuesday night.

RELATED Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards

"We wish the Raiders the best of luck," agent Tim Younger tweeted. "This is the tough part of this business. That's the point; it's just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That's who he is. Onward and upward."

Advertisement

Chase Garbers is now the only quarterback set to be on the Raider's roster next season. Fellow backup Jarrett Stidham is set to become a free agent.

Latest Headlines

Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 1 hour ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 19 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NFL // 21 hours ago
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
NFL // 22 hours ago
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players criticized field conditions at Super Bowl LVII, which resulted in many slips and falls. The NFL said maintenance on the grass "met required standards."
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
NFL // 1 day ago
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne will retire from the NFL after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Instagram.
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid silenced retirement rumors and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he plans to appear in as many more Super Bowls during the winner's news conference Monday in Phoenix.
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Cornerback James Bradberry, who was assessed a controversial holding penalty late in the Super Bowl, said officials made the correct call.
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
NFL // 2 days ago
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
PHOENIX, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit and slipped by the Philadelphia Eagles with a game-winning field goal to claim Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
It's game day: Eagles, Chiefs to do battle in Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 3 days ago
It's game day: Eagles, Chiefs to do battle in Super Bowl LVII
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A fierce Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, which totaled the most sacks since 1989, will pursue the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that battle will likely determine Sunday's result.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement