Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:23 AM

Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce after winning Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce after winning Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their New Heights podcast.

Travis' Chiefs beat Jason's Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., in the first Super Bowl featuring brothers on opposing teams.

Advertisement

They spoke constantly about their relationship in the days before the game. They hugged -- with their mother, Donna, joining in -- and shared words on the field after the game and reunited again for the latest episode of their podcast.

"It was so awesome," Jason said. "[Mom] was on top of the world for a week. It was so cool for her to celebrate with us. It was an awesome moment. I'm just so happy for her and she got her moment. Dad got his.

RELATED Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35

"You lose a Super Bowl, you are crying after the game. They aren't tears of sadness. They are tears of joy. Still sucked. I'm proud of my team. Proud of guys. Sorry, Philadelphia that we couldn't get it done, but I'm happy for you guys."

Jason, a five-time All-Pro, won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles. He told reporters that week that he would be rooting for his brother in Super Bowl LVII. He went on to anchor an Eagles offensive line that allowed just two sacks Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Travis, a four-time All-Pro, won a Super Bowl in 2020 with the Chiefs. He told reporters last week that he would remember this year's game with Jason for the rest of his life.

"This one was pretty special," Travis said. "I was boo-hoo crying all week. It was a pretty cool experience. Football world, America, I can't thank you enough for jumping on board and enjoying and supporting our family the way you did.

RELATED Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle

"It is one of the coolest things in the world to see your family accepted. I will remember that week and what led up to the game probably more than I'll remember what happened for most of that game."

Advertisement

Jason, 35, signed a one-year contract with the Eagles last off-season. He did not rule out retirement when asked Sunday if this was his final season.

Travis, 33, signed a four-year, $57.2 million contract extension in 2020. He is under contract through 2025.

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts always stoic, doubter-driven, Eagles say

Latest Headlines

Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 3 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NFL // 4 hours ago
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 22 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NFL // 1 day ago
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players criticized field conditions at Super Bowl LVII, which resulted in many slips and falls. The NFL said maintenance on the grass "met required standards."
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
NFL // 1 day ago
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne will retire from the NFL after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Instagram.
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid silenced retirement rumors and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he plans to appear in as many more Super Bowls during the winner's news conference Monday in Phoenix.
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Cornerback James Bradberry, who was assessed a controversial holding penalty late in the Super Bowl, said officials made the correct call.
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
NFL // 2 days ago
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
PHOENIX, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit and slipped by the Philadelphia Eagles with a game-winning field goal to claim Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement