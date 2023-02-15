1/5

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce after winning Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their New Heights podcast. Travis' Chiefs beat Jason's Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., in the first Super Bowl featuring brothers on opposing teams. Advertisement

They spoke constantly about their relationship in the days before the game. They hugged -- with their mother, Donna, joining in -- and shared words on the field after the game and reunited again for the latest episode of their podcast.

"It was so awesome," Jason said. "[Mom] was on top of the world for a week. It was so cool for her to celebrate with us. It was an awesome moment. I'm just so happy for her and she got her moment. Dad got his.

"You lose a Super Bowl, you are crying after the game. They aren't tears of sadness. They are tears of joy. Still sucked. I'm proud of my team. Proud of guys. Sorry, Philadelphia that we couldn't get it done, but I'm happy for you guys."

Advertisement "You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiA pic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

Jason, a five-time All-Pro, won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles. He told reporters that week that he would be rooting for his brother in Super Bowl LVII. He went on to anchor an Eagles offensive line that allowed just two sacks Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Travis, a four-time All-Pro, won a Super Bowl in 2020 with the Chiefs. He told reporters last week that he would remember this year's game with Jason for the rest of his life.

"This one was pretty special," Travis said. "I was boo-hoo crying all week. It was a pretty cool experience. Football world, America, I can't thank you enough for jumping on board and enjoying and supporting our family the way you did.

"It is one of the coolest things in the world to see your family accepted. I will remember that week and what led up to the game probably more than I'll remember what happened for most of that game."

Jason, 35, signed a one-year contract with the Eagles last off-season. He did not rule out retirement when asked Sunday if this was his final season.

Travis, 33, signed a four-year, $57.2 million contract extension in 2020. He is under contract through 2025.

