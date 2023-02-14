Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a news release. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning.

"He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

The Ravens and longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways in January. Roman first joined the Ravens in 2006 as an assistant offensive line coach.

He returned in 2017 as a senior offensive assistant and tight end coach. He took over in 2019 as offensive coordinator when the Ravens owned the top scoring offense and totaled the second-most yards overall.

The Ravens owned the league's top rushing offense in 2019 and 2020. They ranked No. 6 in total yards and No. 3 in rushing yards in 2021. They ranked No. 16 in total yards and No. 2 in rushing this season.

The beginning of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's tenure at Georgia has been anything but conventional. Despite the challenges, he has brought a new energy to the team. pic.twitter.com/N2l0t4wyOb— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) October 13, 2020

Monken served as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020 through 2022. He was offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017 through 2018. Monken also was head coach at Southern Miss from 2013 through 2015.

He held positional coach roles at Oklahoma State, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Eastern Michigan and the Jacksonville Jaguars.