Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid silenced retirement rumors and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he plans to appear in as many more Super Bowls during the winner's news conference Monday in Phoenix. The duo met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on stage in a ballroom at the Phoenix Convention Center, where they were reacquainted with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Advertisement

Mahomes also hoisted the Pete Rozelle Trophy, presented to the game's MVP.

"I haven't put much thought into all of that," Reid said when asked about his long-term plans. "I'm enjoying what I'm doing. I've got this guy over here [Mahomes], who is a pretty good player. We are doing OK."

Reid, 64, claimed his third Vince Lombardi Trophy -- and second as a head coach -- Sunday at State Farm Stadium after finishing his 24th season as an NFL head coach. The future Hall of Fame inductee led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances and two titles over the last four seasons.

Reid said he enjoys the grind of coaching more than ever, and that he savors being around his current group of assistant coaches.

"That's the fun part of it," Reid said. "I enjoy the coaches I have that I can interact with on both sides of the ball."

Mahomes, who threw three touchdown passes in Super Bowl LVII, received his second Super Bowl MVP Award. He is just the seventh player in league history to earn Super Bowl and regular-season MVP honors in the same year.

He also made history Sunday as the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

"I said it before the year and I'll say it again: if Andy Reid is coaching us, we are always going to have a chance," Mahomes said. "I'll keep the big guy around a couple more years at least. We will try to be back in this game as many times as possible."

