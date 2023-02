1/5

Veteran backup quarterback Chad Henne (4) stepped in for injured starter Patrick Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl run. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne will retire from the NFL after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Instagram. "Calling it a career," Henne wrote Sunday night on the social media platform. "Capping it off with a Bud Light." Advertisement

Henne, 37, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. He totaled 13,290 yards, 60 touchdown passes and 63 interceptions in 78 career appearances. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His best season came in 2010 with the Dolphins. He threw for a career-high 3,301 yards and 15 touchdowns during that campaign. He also threw a career-high 19 interceptions that season.

Henne appeared in three games in the 2022-23 regular season. He also was forced into action in the Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

That appearance came after starter Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first half. Henne completed 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in that game. Mahomes then returned for the second half.

Advertisement

Henne did not appear in the AFC Championship game or in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

"Congratulations on an incredible career," the Chiefs wrote Sunday on Henne's Instagram post. "Thank you for everything you've done for us."

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles