It's game day: Eagles, Chiefs to do battle in Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles' strong pass rush and top-rated pass defense most likely will play a big role in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A fierce Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, which totaled the most sacks since 1989, will try to stave off Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahones in Super Bowl LVII, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that battle most likely will determine Sunday's result. Advertisement

"When you get in the playoffs, the combination of the offensive line versus the defensive line ... ends up being the thing that wins or loses games," Reid told reporters this week at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa At Gainey Ranch.

"It is magnified every level you advance in the playoffs. It will be magnified the most in the Super Bowl," he said.

The Eagles and Chiefs practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at separate facilities about 8 miles apart in Tempe, Ariz. They will battle at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with the game airing on Fox.

The Eagles, who are 1/5-point favorites, led the NFL with 70 sacks in 2022. That also tied for the third-most in league history.

The Chiefs offense, led by Mahomes, totaled the most passing yards in the NFL this season. The Eagles paired their mean pass rush and stingy defensive backs to achieve the fewest passing yards allowed.

Linebacker Haason Reddick logged a team-high 16 sacks for the Eagles. He also totaled an NFL-best five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat tallied 11 sacks apiece during the regular season.

The Chiefs and Eagles worked on red zone strategies Friday. The Eagles practiced third downs and attempted to simulate what it will be like to face Mahomes at their Thursday session. The Chiefs attempted to simulate the Eagles' offensive and defensive playmakers.

"He will do anything to make a play," Reddick said of Mahomes. "He goes off-script a lot. He does things a quarterback usually doesn't do. I don't know if there is a way you can really contain him or stop him.

"I think you have to be relentless. ... He will scramble out of the pocket and go back in the pocket and throw it left handed. He is a competitor."

On the playing field, the Eagles' strengths are obvious. They have a run-centric, powerful, physical offense. That strategy allows them to control the clock and tire out opponents.

The Eagles also can set loose their unrelentless pass rush once they get a lead.

Mahomes, a two-time MVP, can make miraculous plays at any point for the Chiefs. He often uses his knack to escape from a defender and a strong arm to create brilliant offensive sequences.

But the Chiefs' formula for wins is a bit more murky than their Super Bowl opponent. Their victories often came without a consistent recipe of dominant running and passing.

But Mahomes does have experience on his side.

He will make his third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. Several other Chiefs stars were on the team for those games, while the Eagles' roster includes just a few players on the squad its Super Bowl appearance in 2018.

"Of course, they are going to try to do things to slow me down -- each team does -- but we just have so much depth and talent on our defensive line," Reddick told reporters at a news conference. "It's so hard to focus on a single person for the whole game.

"There are decisions to me made, maybe they double cover me or chip-block me. That will be fine. It will leave opportunities for my teammates to make plays."

The Chiefs' offensive line, however, may be up to the task. It allowed the third-fewest sacks (26) in the NFL this season.

But the Eagles' defensive balance during pass plays could prove troublesome if the Chiefs can't formulate a running game.

"They are very talented and excellent," Chiefs guard Joe Thuney said. "They have lots of great players, from the edge to the inside and a mix of youth and experience. It will come to fundamentals.

"They play with a lot of effort and high energy. We just got to take it a play at a time."

On the other side of the matchup, the Eagles' offensive line must contain Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The All-Pro tied his career high with 15.5 sacks this season.

Rookie George Karlaftis (six sacks) and fellow defensive ends Frank Clark and Michael Danna, who logged five sacks each, are among the Chiefs' other top pass rushers.

The Eagles' stout offensive line, paired with star quarterback Jalen Hurts, also could make it difficult for the Chiefs' pack of pass rushers to make an impact.

"It's going to be a touch challenge," Jones said. "He is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks. He has a lot of weapons. They have one of the best offensive lines. I'm thankful the day was not played Thursday or Friday. Preparation is key."

