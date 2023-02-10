Super Bowl 's cheapest available tickets priced about $4,500, with 2,800 left

1/5

The Vince Lombardi Trophy stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs helmets at a news conference Wednesday at the Phoenix Convention Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

PHOENIX, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The cheapest available Super Bowl LVII seat is priced about $4,500, with about 2,800 tickets remaining, several secondary ticket marketplace representatives told UPI on Friday. "Each year is certainly unique how the inventory comes and goes on our site, depending on travel and things of that nature," StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli said Friday morning. "We are under about 2,800 tickets still available heading into the weekend. That's fairly low. Advertisement

"So get-in [cheapest] prices are hovering right around $3,100 [before fees]. And our average ticket price sold is $6,800."

Super Bowl LVII will kick off Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. More than 70,000 fans attended the last Super Bowl held in 2015 at that stadium.

How many fans will pack the place this time around isn't clear because the NFL still was adding seats earlier this week, and the league would not confirm the capacity.

TicketIQ, a no-fee ticket marketplace, reported that ticket availability increased more than 30% from Saturday through Tuesday, when about 3,400 were advertised on the secondary market.

That surge wasn't random, according to TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence. He said the NFL's control over ticket allotment for public purchase is coordinated.

"This is like a totally managed market, meaning none of this is happening organically," Lawrence said. "It's the NFL, through its on-location platform, putting inventory into the market in a very thoughtful way in terms of what their goals are.

"They want to keep prices in a range and decided that the Super Bowl is generally a $4,000 to $6,000 product -- on the cheap end."

One of the seats available now is listed for nearly $118,000, including fees. Secondary market sites allow fans to set sale prices for their tickets. Primary market seller Ticketmaster listed another ticket for $120,000.

Secondary market experts estimate they receive about 10% of tickets available to sell to NFL fans at Super Bowls. That would be about 7,300 tickets if the stadium is filled with its stated 73,000-fan, mega-event capacity.

The NFL did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the public ticket allotment for this Super Bowl. Previous reports cited that 35% of the tickets are made available for those associated with the participating teams, including players, front office members, coaches and season ticket holders.

The Super Bowl host team typically gets 5% of the tickets made available for purchase. Each of the other 29 NFL teams receive 1.2% of the tickets. About 25% of the tickets are then available for league on-location experiences, secondary markets and other platforms.

"We anticipate prices to probably go back up from the current get-in price, knowing that we're looking at only about 2,800 tickets available," Budelli said. "We still see a lot of demand and lot of people coming to our site looking at tickets, trying to play the waiting game.

"But unlike a regular season game, when it comes to the Super Bowl, World Series or events of that nature, we tend to see ticket prices actually go back up at the end. So that might actually drive the average ticket price sold."

Budelli said this year's ticket prices are close to 2020 sales, which were about $7,000 on average. Last year's average ticket price was about $6,600.

"We've seen sales come from 49 out of the 50 states, as well as a massive uptick in our international sales, showing again that the Super Bowl is our biggest selling event of the year," Budelli said.

"I think Thursday was probably the bottom [of ticket prices]," Lawrence said. "Prices are ticking back up. ... And quantity is trending down."

Super Bowl LVII will air at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday on Fox. The NFL and market experts caution those interested in purchasing Super Bowl tickets should never buy them in paper form. Only digital versions are authentic and will get fans into State Farm Stadium.

