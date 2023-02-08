Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins players' union's Alan Page award

PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who recovered from an on-field cardiac arrest and raised more than $9 million for charity in the process, won the 2023 Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Wednesday.
"I plan to never take this position for granted and to always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world," Hamlin said at a news conference in a ballroom at the Phoenix Convention Center.