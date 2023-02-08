Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 8, 2023 / 5:32 PM

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins players' union's Alan Page award

By Alex Butler
1/5
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award at a news conference Wednesday at the Phoenix Convention Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award at a news conference Wednesday at the Phoenix Convention Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who recovered from an on-field cardiac arrest and raised more than $9 million for charity in the process, won the 2023 Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Wednesday.

"I plan to never take this position for granted and to always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world," Hamlin said at a news conference in a ballroom at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Advertisement

Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest in the first half of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati. He spent more than a week in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before he was released.

The Bills defender started his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive GoFundMe page in 2020, but donations to the charity exploded amid his hospitalization.

The fundraiser started with a goal of just $2,500, but reached $9.1 million as of Wednesday afternoon.

The players' union, who hosted Wednesday's news conference, announced it will donate $100,000 to Hamlin's foundation.

Advertisement

"One of my favorite quotes is: It's a blessing to be a blessing," Hamlin said.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarter of Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2. Hamlin was injured on the play, suffering cardiac arrest. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Damar Hamlin attends Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati Damar Hamlin celebrates Bills' Wild Card win at home Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say

Latest Headlines

Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
NFL // 4 hours ago
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes says Negro Leagues baseball inspired his creative playing style. That style will be part of history Sunday, when he faces Jalen Hurts in the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
NFL // 11 hours ago
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce won't discuss strategies for when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, The brothers said they will still root for each other in the game.
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
NFL // 1 day ago
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
PHOENIX. Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Phoenix already welcomed near-record crowds this week, and the desert flood likely will continue leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. The NFL and law enforcement planned for 22 months to entertain and protect fans.
Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions
NFL // 1 day ago
Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions
PHOENIX, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players will spend this week avoiding distractions and preparing for Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. The Eagles remain slight favorites for the annual spectacular Sunday.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl
NFL // 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Tackling wasn't a part of the revamped 2023 Pro Bowl, but the field of NFL stars didn't exit unscathed, as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained a dislocated toe in the skills competition, the team said.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Ben Silverman teamed up to card a 26-under-par to claim what Rodgers called a "bucket list" victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
NFL // 5 days ago
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati judge dismissed a menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon, who faced an arrest warrant for allegedly using a gun to threaten a woman, a court officer told UPI on Friday.
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 6 days ago
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown agreed to a one-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday afternoon. The pact will keep Brown under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
NFL // 6 days ago
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots want to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise, team owner Robert Kraft said Thursday.
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
NFL // 6 days ago
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are "content" with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top quarterbacks on their roster and will not bring back Jimmy Garoppolo next season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player
Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement