Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 6, 2023 / 8:18 AM

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach

By Alex Butler
1/5
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (pictured) teamed up with golfer Ben Silverman to win the 2023 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (pictured) teamed up with golfer Ben Silverman to win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Ben Silverman teamed up to card a 26-under-par to claim what Rodgers called a "bucket list" victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"It's really significant," Rodgers told reporters at a news conference Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. "It has always been on my bucket list. I've played in Tahoe [at the American Century Championship] for 18 years and never sniffed higher than 8th."

Advertisement

The Rodgers-Silverman effort was good enough for a 1-shot victory over golfer Peter Malnati and former FedEx president and CEO Don Colleran on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

"He's an athlete," Silverman said of Rodgers. "He is a top performer. He knows how to get it done and that's what he did. It wasn't three rounds of beautiful golf, but when he needed to...he knew how to get it done."

Advertisement

Former tennis star Mardy Fish and golfer Charley Hoffman finished third. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and golfer Keith Pitchell finished fourth. Michael Kim and Coatue Ventures chairman Dan Rose placed fifth.

Rodgers and Silverman carded a 10-under 62 in the first round Thursday at Spy Glass hill Golf Course. They followed that with an 11-under Friday on the Shores Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The fourth and final round was set to start Sunday, but play was disrupted Saturday due to strong winds. The disruption led the the tournament being resumed Sunday and shortened to three rounds.

"Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds," Rodgers said. "But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time."

Advertisement

Bill Murray, Buster Posey, Condoleezza Rice, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Macklemore and Steve Young were among the other athletes and celebrities who participated in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

RELATED Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Read More

Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures Cardinals' J.J. Watt brought to tears by retirement tribute video

Latest Headlines

Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
NFL // 2 days ago
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati judge dismissed a menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon, who faced an arrest warrant for allegedly using a gun to threaten a woman, a court officer told UPI on Friday.
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 3 days ago
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown agreed to a one-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday afternoon. The pact will keep Brown under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
NFL // 3 days ago
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots want to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise, team owner Robert Kraft said Thursday.
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
NFL // 3 days ago
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are "content" with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top quarterbacks on their roster and will not bring back Jimmy Garoppolo next season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces rape, kidnapping charges
NFL // 4 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces rape, kidnapping charges
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, the Ohio attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he's retiring for good
NFL // 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he's retiring for good
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will retire from the NFL this off-season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced Wednesday morning on social media.
Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach
NFL // 5 days ago
Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their head coach, the team announced.
Broncos agree to trade for ex-Saint coach Sean Payton
NFL // 5 days ago
Broncos agree to trade for ex-Saint coach Sean Payton
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire head coach Sean Payton.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
NFL // 5 days ago
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw just two touchdown passes in 2022, was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr also were selected.
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
NFL // 5 days ago
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Linebacker Germaine Pratt told reporters that he was "wrong" for screaming at teammate Joseph Ossai for the role his penalty played in the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player
Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations
Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations
Brooklyn Nets to trade All-Star Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks
Brooklyn Nets to trade All-Star Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks
Australian Open tennis: Sabalenka beats Rybakina for first Grand Slam
Australian Open tennis: Sabalenka beats Rybakina for first Grand Slam
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement