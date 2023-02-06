Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach

1/5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (pictured) teamed up with golfer Ben Silverman to win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Ben Silverman teamed up to card a 26-under-par to claim what Rodgers called a "bucket list" victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. "It's really significant," Rodgers told reporters at a news conference Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. "It has always been on my bucket list. I've played in Tahoe [at the American Century Championship] for 18 years and never sniffed higher than 8th." Advertisement

The Rodgers-Silverman effort was good enough for a 1-shot victory over golfer Peter Malnati and former FedEx president and CEO Don Colleran on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

"He's an athlete," Silverman said of Rodgers. "He is a top performer. He knows how to get it done and that's what he did. It wasn't three rounds of beautiful golf, but when he needed to...he knew how to get it done."

Former tennis star Mardy Fish and golfer Charley Hoffman finished third. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and golfer Keith Pitchell finished fourth. Michael Kim and Coatue Ventures chairman Dan Rose placed fifth.

Rodgers and Silverman carded a 10-under 62 in the first round Thursday at Spy Glass hill Golf Course. They followed that with an 11-under Friday on the Shores Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The fourth and final round was set to start Sunday, but play was disrupted Saturday due to strong winds. The disruption led the the tournament being resumed Sunday and shortened to three rounds.

"Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds," Rodgers said. "But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time."

Bill Murray, Buster Posey, Condoleezza Rice, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Macklemore and Steve Young were among the other athletes and celebrities who participated in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.