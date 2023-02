1/5

Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett was injured during the skills competition at the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Tackling wasn't a part of the revamped 2023 Pro Bowl, but the field of NFL stars didn't exit unscathed. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained a dislocated toe in the skills competition, the team said. The Browns said that Garrett injured the toe during the gridiron gauntlet, a skills competition on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Garrett limped off the field after participating in an obstacle course. He appeared to sustain the injury after climbing over a wall.

The Browns said X-rays on the toe were negative for broken bones.

The NFC wins the Gridiron Gauntlet! : #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC : Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/NmcOEacLjK— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

The NFC beat the AFC 35-33 in the game, the NFL's annual All-Star competition. This year's event featured a trio of flag football games, as well as skills competitions.

Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, totaled 60 combined tackles, 18 of them for a loss, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He matched his career-high from 2021 with 16 sacks through 16 games this season.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns in 2020.