Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon on menacing charge

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on aggravated menacing charges in connection to an incident in Cincinnati, court records show. A complaint was filed against Mixon on Thursday in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court. Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, said his client's case will be heard in court Friday morning in Cincinnati. He also said he expects the charges to be dropped. Advertisement

The Bengals said they are "aware" of the charges.

According to an affidavit, obtained by WCPO Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Enquirer and ESPN, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at someonel Jan. 21 in downtown Cincinnati. He also allegedly said the person should "be popped in the face."

"It was a rush to judgement," Schaffer said in a statement. "They're dropping the charges first thing [Friday] morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges -- because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation -- to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don't play with people's lives."

The incident occurred one day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon," the Bengals said. "The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon also was charged with misdemeanor assault for punching a woman during a 2014 incident while he was running back at the University of Oklahoma. He entered a plea deal and was given a year of probation, and was suspended for one season.

He was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension in 2020.

