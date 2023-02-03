Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 3, 2023 / 10:02 AM

Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon on menacing charge

By Alex Butler
1/6
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) faces misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) faces misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on aggravated menacing charges in connection to an incident in Cincinnati, court records show.

A complaint was filed against Mixon on Thursday in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court. Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, said his client's case will be heard in court Friday morning in Cincinnati. He also said he expects the charges to be dropped.

Advertisement

The Bengals said they are "aware" of the charges.

According to an affidavit, obtained by WCPO Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Enquirer and ESPN, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at someonel Jan. 21 in downtown Cincinnati. He also allegedly said the person should "be popped in the face."

RELATED Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'

"It was a rush to judgement," Schaffer said in a statement. "They're dropping the charges first thing [Friday] morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges -- because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation -- to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don't play with people's lives."

Advertisement

The incident occurred one day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon," the Bengals said. "The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

RELATED Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says

Mixon also was charged with misdemeanor assault for punching a woman during a 2014 incident while he was running back at the University of Oklahoma. He entered a plea deal and was given a year of probation, and was suspended for one season.

He was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension in 2020.

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on January 29, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl LVII. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Read More

49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says

Latest Headlines

North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 21 hours ago
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown agreed to a one-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday afternoon. The pact will keep Brown under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
NFL // 21 hours ago
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots want to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise, team owner Robert Kraft said Thursday.
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
NFL // 1 day ago
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are "content" with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top quarterbacks on their roster and will not bring back Jimmy Garoppolo next season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces rape, kidnapping charges
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces rape, kidnapping charges
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, the Ohio attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he's retiring for good
NFL // 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he's retiring for good
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will retire from the NFL this off-season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced Wednesday morning on social media.
Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach
NFL // 2 days ago
Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their head coach, the team announced.
Broncos agree to trade for ex-Saint coach Sean Payton
NFL // 2 days ago
Broncos agree to trade for ex-Saint coach Sean Payton
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire head coach Sean Payton.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
NFL // 2 days ago
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw just two touchdown passes in 2022, was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr also were selected.
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
NFL // 3 days ago
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Linebacker Germaine Pratt told reporters that he was "wrong" for screaming at teammate Joseph Ossai for the role his penalty played in the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
NFL // 3 days ago
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo surgery and faces a six-month timetable for recovery this off-season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'
Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'
Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies
Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies
Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations
Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement