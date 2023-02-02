Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 1:25 PM

North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension

By Alex Butler
North Carolina football coach Mack Brown is now signed through the 2027-28 season. Photo by Bcollege6879/Wikimedia Commons
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown agreed to a one-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday afternoon. The pact will keep Brown under contract through the 2027-28 season.

"I appreciate the Board of Ttrustees, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and the athletics department for continuing to invest in our football program and assisting us as we continue our rise in the ACC and on the national landscape," Brown said in a news release.

"We've had a very successful four years across the board and we're continuing to strive to win all the games, have as much fun as possible, and mentor young men who graduate and are better prepared for life after football.

"We've accomplished a lot and we still have so much room for improvement, so we're looking forward to attacking this offseason and getting ready to go for the 2023 season."

Brown led the Tar Heels to a 30-22 record over the last four seasons. He also led the teams to a 1-4 record in bowl games since 2019. Brown has a 268-139-1 overall record in 33 seasons as a college coach at the Football Bowl Division level. He also spent 10 seasons at North Carolina from 1988 through 1997.

"Mack has reenergized our program in so many ways -- from the team camaraderie in the locker room, to the engaged fan base in the stands, to this season's Coastal Division championship and nine-win finish,'' Cunningham said.

"We know that under his leadership, our student-athletes will continue to succeed on the field and in the classroom while giving back to the community. We appreciate all he and Sally have done to help build a positive culture around Carolina Football."

Brown ranks second among active coaches, with 274 wins, including his 6-4 season in 1983 with Appalachian State, which played in the Football Championship Series.

He left Appalachian State and started at Tulane in 1985. Brown coached at Texas from 1998 through 2013, winning 158 games over 16 seasons.

The Tar Heels went 9-5 last season for their most wins since 2015. North Carolina only posted two seasons with more than eight victories since 1997. North Carolina will face South Carolina in their season opener Sept. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.

