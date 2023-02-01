Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces rape, kidnapping charges

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, the Ohio attorney general's office announced Wednesday.

The charges come fewer than two weeks before his team is scheduled to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Advertisement

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the indictment.

Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County common pleas court grand jury one count of rape and another count of kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies.

The grand jury indicted Sills for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct and purposely compelling an unidentified woman to submit by force or threat of force in December 2019. The grand jury indicted Sills for kidnapping on the same date.

Sills is to appear before the Guernsey County Court of Common Pleas at 1 p.m. EST Feb. 16 in Cambridge, Ohio.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound guard went to West Virginia and Oklahoma State. He was an undrafted free agent signing last off-season. Sills, 25, appeared in one game this season for the Eagles.

Advertisement

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers