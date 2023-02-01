Trending
NFL
Feb. 1, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces rape, kidnapping charges

By Alex Butler

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, the Ohio attorney general's office announced Wednesday.

The charges come fewer than two weeks before his team is scheduled to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the indictment.

Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County common pleas court grand jury one count of rape and another count of kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies.

The grand jury indicted Sills for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct and purposely compelling an unidentified woman to submit by force or threat of force in December 2019. The grand jury indicted Sills for kidnapping on the same date.

Sills is to appear before the Guernsey County Court of Common Pleas at 1 p.m. EST Feb. 16 in Cambridge, Ohio.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound guard went to West Virginia and Oklahoma State. He was an undrafted free agent signing last off-season. Sills, 25, appeared in one game this season for the Eagles.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie (L) and quarterback Jalen Hurts hold the George Halas Trophy after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 29, 2023. The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

