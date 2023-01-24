Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 24, 2023 / 3:26 PM

FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert

By Joe Fisher
A video package played before a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on Fox TV network in 2021 violated Federal Communications Commission rules, says the FCC. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
A video package played before a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on Fox TV network in 2021 violated Federal Communications Commission rules, says the FCC. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A video promotion aired before a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on the Fox TV network in 2021 violated federal rules about mimicking an emergency alert, the FCC said Tuesday in proposing a $504,000 fine.

Prior to kickoff on Nov. 28, 2021, Fox Broadcasting Co. aired a video package that included the emergency alert system tone and mimicked an emergency broadcast. Sounding or simulating an EAS alert in the absence of an actual emergency is prohibited.

Advertisement

The FCC proposed a $504,000 fine for Fox in a notice released Tuesday.

Only federal, state and local emergency agencies are permitted to issue an EAS tone.

RELATED FCC seeks $62 million from wireless provider Q Link over allegations of excessive reimbursements

The FCC enforces a strict EAS tone rule out of concern over what it calls "alert fatigue."

"The Commission has warned that the use of simulated or actual EAS Tones for non-authorized purposes -- such as commercial or entertainment purposes -- can lead to "alert fatigue," whereby the public becomes desensitized to the alerts, questioning or simply disregarding whether a particular alert is intended to warn about a real, imminent threat or some other cause," the FCC said in its notice.

Advertisement

Sounding an unauthorized EAS tone also may inadvertently activate emergency systems, be used to spread misinformation or "lock out" an actual emergency broadcast.

RELATED FCC considering $300M fine for auto-warranty scammers

The video in question opened with grainy video of Eagles players running onto the field with a text scroll and voiceover issuing a "warning" to the team's division rivals New York, Dallas and Washington. In the lower-third, the screen read "THIS IS A FOX EMERGENCY ALERT!"

Philadelphia lost 13-7 to New York in that game and finished 9-8 on the season.

The video package was broadcast to 18 stations owned and operated by Fox. The FCC determined this constitutes a base forfeiture of $144,000. It adjusted the fine upward because of Fox's culpability and the purpose of the video being for economic gain at the expense of the "integrity of the EAS."

RELATED FCC orders phone companies to block student loan scam robocalls

Latest Headlines

New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator
NFL // 5 hours ago
New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots will hire Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator after struggling offensively over the past several seasons.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Running back Tony Pollard sustained a broken leg in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and faces a three-month recovery process this off-season.
McCaffrey, 49ers slip by 'disappointed' Cowboys, advance to NFC title game
NFL // 1 day ago
McCaffrey, 49ers slip by 'disappointed' Cowboys, advance to NFC title game
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter to give the San Francisco 49ers their final edge in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, clinching a spot in the NFC title game.
Damar Hamlin attends Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati
NFL // 1 day ago
Damar Hamlin attends Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance on Sunday, joining his team in the locker room ahead of its Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y
Lori Locust, NFL's lone female defensive coach, among 6 coaches fired by Buccaneers
NFL // 4 days ago
Lori Locust, NFL's lone female defensive coach, among 6 coaches fired by Buccaneers
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive line coach Lori Locust, the only female defensive coach in the NFL, in addition to five other staff-members, the team announced.
Potential Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC finale drawing 'extraordinary' ticket demand, NFL says
NFL // 4 days ago
Potential Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC finale drawing 'extraordinary' ticket demand, NFL says
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A potential AFC Championship meeting between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which would be played in Atlanta, is drawing "extraordinary demand" from ticket buyers, the NFL said Friday.
Longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaves Ravens
NFL // 5 days ago
Longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaves Ravens
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Longtime Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is leaving the franchise to "pursue other opportunties," he announced.
NFL's Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jaguars to play overseas games this year
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL's Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jaguars to play overseas games this year
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will play games in Europe during the 2023-24 season, the NFL announced Thursday.
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
NFL // 5 days ago
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, days after starter Brett Maher missed an NFL-record four extra points, the team announced.
Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures
NFL // 6 days ago
Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- With this season's NFL campaigns over for them, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will take time to evaluate career options, including retirement, re-signing or playing elsewhere, they've told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
ESPN, CBS agree to Pickleball broadcast deals
ESPN, CBS agree to Pickleball broadcast deals
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas claims semis spot; Americans Pegula, Korda exit
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas claims semis spot; Americans Pegula, Korda exit
Australian Open: American men's run fueled by confidence, desire to be best
Australian Open: American men's run fueled by confidence, desire to be best
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement