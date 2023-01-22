Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 22, 2023 / 4:39 PM

Damar Hamlin in attendance for Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati

By Joe Fisher
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in the locker room before Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in the locker room before Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance on Sunday, joining his team in the locker room ahead of its Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills tweeted a video clip of Hamlin entering the stadium in a utility terrain vehicle before the game. It was his first time in attendance at a game since going into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.

Hamlin watched the game from a suite in the stadium. Members of his family were also in attendance.

The highly anticipated Bengals vs. Bills matchup was meant to be played for a share of the top seed in the AFC on Monday Night Football before being canceled after Hamlin's health emergency. Kansas City claimed the top seed instead with the best record.

A win by Buffalo on Sunday would set up a neutral-field game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the AFC Championship next week.

The Bills outlasted the Chiefs on Oct. 16, winning 24-20. Josh Allen and his team are seeking revenge from the thrilling overtime loss at Kansas City in the Divisional Round last season. Buffalo also lost at Kansas City in the AFC Championship in 2021.

Buffalo has not won the AFC Championship since 1993, when it made its fourth Super Bowl appearance in a row. The team lost all four Super Bowls.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals went up 14-0 early on Sunday before Buffalo closed the gap to 17-7 before the end of a snow-covered first half.

Hamlin cheered his team to victory in its Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins from home. Buffalo withstood a comeback attempt led by third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson to hold on and advance.

