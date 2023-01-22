Damar Hamlin in attendance for Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance on Sunday, joining his team in the locker room ahead of its Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills tweeted a video clip of Hamlin entering the stadium in a utility terrain vehicle before the game. It was his first time in attendance at a game since going into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.

Hamlin watched the game from a suite in the stadium. Members of his family were also in attendance.

The highly anticipated Bengals vs. Bills matchup was meant to be played for a share of the top seed in the AFC on Monday Night Football before being canceled after Hamlin's health emergency. Kansas City claimed the top seed instead with the best record.

A win by Buffalo on Sunday would set up a neutral-field game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the AFC Championship next week.