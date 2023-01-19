Trending
Jan. 19, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles

By Alex Butler
Kicker Tristan Vizcaino spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots earlier this season. Photo by All-Pro Reels Photography/Flickr
Kicker Tristan Vizcaino spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots earlier this season. Photo by All-Pro Reels Photography/Flickr

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, days after starter Brett Maher missed an NFL-record four extra points, the team announced.

The Cowboys signed Vizcaino on Wednesday night. Vizcaino made 2 of 2 field goal attempts and 3 of 3 extra point attempts in one game this season for the Arizona Cardinals. He also spent time with the New England Patriots.

Vizcaino made 10 of 15 extra point attempts and 6 of 7 field goal attempts in six games in 2021 for the Los Angeles Chargers. He made 3 of 3 field goal attempts and 2 of 2 extra point attempts in one game during his rookie season in 2020 for the San Francisco 49ers.

He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Vizcaino's signing came two days after Maher made 1 of 5 extra point attempts in a wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday the team would not try out kickers this week to shore up the position ahead of their divisional-round matchup with the 49ers.

Maher, a four-year veteran, made 50 of a league-leading 53 extra point attempts during the regular season. He also made a career-high 90.6% of his field goal attempts.

"We need Brett," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday. " He understands that. We need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go.

RELATED Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him

"We will be kicking in an outdoor stadium next week in Santa Clara. He is disappointed, but we need him to focus in. He has been super clutch for us all year."

NFL teams are permitted to promote two players from the practice squad to the active roster on game day.

The 49ers will host the Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The NFC playoff matchup will air on Fox.

RELATED Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round

