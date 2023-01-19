Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 19, 2023 / 10:02 AM

NFL's Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jaguars to play overseas games this year

By Alex Butler
1/5
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Kansas City Chiefs will play a game in Germany in 2023. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Kansas City Chiefs will play a game in Germany in 2023. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will play games in Europe during the 2023-24 season, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Bills and Titans will host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in London as part of a multi-year agreement to play in England.

Advertisement

The Chiefs and Patriots will host regular-season games in Germany. The NFL previously announced that Munich and Frankfurt would serve as German host cities for games within the next four years, but did not specify where the Chiefs and Patriots would play.

"We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a news release. "Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany."

Additional details, such as dates, matchups and kickoff times for the overseas games are to be announced later this year when the NFL reveals the full 2023 schedule.

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said.

RELATED Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures

"We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans, and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative.

"Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL."

The 2022-23 NFL season also included five international games. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints played Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off Oct. 9 at the same London venue. The Denver Broncos and Jaguars played Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The San Francisco 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals on Nov 21 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Estadio Azteca will not host any international games this year due to renovations, but O'Reilly said the NFL plans to hold future games in Mexico.

Read More

Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day

Latest Headlines

Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
NFL // 2 hours ago
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, days after starter Brett Maher missed an NFL-record four extra points, the team announced.
Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures
NFL // 1 day ago
Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- With this season's NFL campaigns over for them, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will take time to evaluate career options, including retirement, re-signing or playing elsewhere, they've told reporters.
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
NFL // 1 day ago
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day less than a week after the team surrendered a 27-point lead and exited the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.
Bucs' Russell Gage has movement in extremities after concussion, neck injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Bucs' Russell Gage has movement in extremities after concussion, neck injury
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who was hospitalized with a concussion and neck injury, will undergo additional testing, but has movement in his exterminates, the team announced Tuesday.
Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him
NFL // 2 days ago
Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will not look to shore up their kicker position, despite Brett Maher missing an NFL-record four extra points in their wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters.
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
NFL // 2 days ago
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and into the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 days ago
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud -- a potential early first-round pick -- will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday on social media.
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
NFL // 2 days ago
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is among the matchups set for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL postseason, which will be held Saturday and Sunday.
NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Defensive end Sam Hubbard provided one of the best plays of the playoffs when he caught a fumble and returned it for a 98-yard score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals past the Baltimore Ravens in a wild-card game.
Damar Hamlin celebrates Bills' Wild Card win at home
NFL // 3 days ago
Damar Hamlin celebrates Bills' Wild Card win at home
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin celebrated his team's Wild Card win against the Miami Dolphins from his home in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures
Veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady mull retirement amid uncertain NFL futures
Australian Open tennis: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud
Australian Open tennis: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud
It's time for the late-blooming Kentucky Derby colts to show their colors
It's time for the late-blooming Kentucky Derby colts to show their colors
Australian Open tennis: USA's Mackenzie McDonald upsets injured Rafael Nadal
Australian Open tennis: USA's Mackenzie McDonald upsets injured Rafael Nadal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement