Longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaves Ravens

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Longtime Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is leaving the franchise to "pursue other opportunities," he announced.

"After visiting with coach John Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said in an agency news release from Athletes First.

Roman, 50, first joined the Ravens in 2006 as an assistant offensive line coach. He returned in 2017 as a senior offensive assistant and tight end coach.

He took over in 2019 as offensive coordinator when the Ravens owned the top scoring offense and totaled the second-most yards overall. The Ravens owned the league's top rushing offense in 2019 and 2020.

The Ravens ranked No. 6 in total yards and No. 3 in rushing yards in 2021. They ranked No. 16 in total yards and No. 2 in rushing this season.

Roman started his career as an NFL coach in defensive quality control in 1995 for the Carolina Panthers. He also worked under Harbaugh's brother, Jim Harbaugh, when he was the coach at Stanford in 2009 and 2010 and when he was with the 49ers from 2011 through 2014.

He also held offensive assistant roles with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

"Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons," Harbaugh said in a news release.

"He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements.

"He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward."