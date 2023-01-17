Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 17, 2023 / 10:02 AM

Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (R), who missed three extra points during the regular season, missed four times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (R), who missed three extra points during the regular season, missed four times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will not look to shore up their kicker position, despite Brett Maher missing an NFL-record four extra points in their wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters.

The reporters had asked Jones about Maher's dreadful performance after the 31-14 victory Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"No. No we won't," Jones said, when asked about hosting potential free-agent kicker tryout. "He [Maher] has done enough good ones."

Maher, a four-year veteran, made 50 of a league-leading 53 extra point attempts during the regular season. He also made a career-high 90.6% of his field goal attempts.

RELATED Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round

On Monday, his first two attempts sailed wide right. His third try went left of the upright. Maher's final extra-point attempt hit the right upright. He converted his final attempt with about 10 minutes remaining.

"I'm super happy for the team," Maher told reporters. "It's a big win for us. I definitely didn't do my part. This team is too good, moving forward, for me not to do that.

"I was just trying to put a good, clean strike on it and wasn't able to do that."

The Cowboys, who play in an indoor stadium, will face the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional-round game outdoors Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

RELATED Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round

Maher made 68 of 69 extra-point attempts over his first two seasons. He made 10 of 12 attempts in 2021.

"We need Brett," coach Mike McCarthy said, when asked about Maher's struggles. " He understands that. We need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go.

"We will be kicking in an outdoor stadium next week in Santa Clara. He is disappointed, but we need him to focus in. He has been super clutch for us all year."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns in the win, supported Maher at his post-game news conference. Prescott showed frustration about Maher's performance during the game by slamming his helmet on the ground.

"I am 'Money' Maher's biggest fan," Prescott said. "I told him after the game to let it go. I just played like [expletive] a week ago. So I mean, that happens.

"But knowing what that guy has done with resiliency he's shown throughout his career, no doubt that he will come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

The Cowboys, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, will face the No. 2 49ers at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The game will air on Fox. The 49ers are 4-point favorites.

Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order

