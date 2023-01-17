Trending
NFL
Jan. 17, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day

By Alex Butler
The Los Angeles Chargers fired two coaches Tuesday, just days after quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense collapsed in a playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day less than a week after the team surrendered a 27-point lead and exited the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.

Lombardi and Day took their jobs with the Chargers when the franchise hired coach Brandon Staley in 2021.

The Chargers ranked No. 5 in points and No. 4 in yards in 2021. They also had the No. 2 passing offense while led by quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers ranked No. 9 in yards and No. 13 in points this season. They had the No. 3 passing offense. Herbert threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns in 17 games in 2021. He totaled 4,739 yards and 25 passing scores in 17 games this season.

Staley, who has a 19-15 record in two seasons as Chargers' coach, led the team to the playoffs for just the second time since 2013-14. The Chargers have two playoff wins since 2008-09.

Day was a positional coach at Michigan and Connecticut, and was with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears before he joined the Chargers.

Lombardi had served as quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints for 10 seasons. He also was the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.

He first joined the NFL sidelines in 2006 as a defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chargers held a 27-0 lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first-half of a wild-card round game Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. They then totaled just three points in the second half and lost 31-30 in the third-largest collapse in NFL playoff history.

