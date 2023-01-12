Trending
Jan. 12, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Texans' John Metchie III progressing in leukemia recovery, could be ready for 2023 season, GM says

By Alex Butler
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie said in July that he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Photo courtesy of the Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie said in July that he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Photo courtesy of the Houston Texans

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is making "amazing" progress in his recovery from leukemia and has a "chance" to be ready for the start of the 2023 off-season program, general manager Nick Caserio said.

Caserio spoke about Metchie's status during an interview Wednesday on SportsRadio 610. Metchie, 22, was a second-round pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He said in July that he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia and missed the entire 2022 season.

"He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring," Caserio said on the Payne & Pendergast show.

Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia, vies for NFL return

"He's improved his strength, he's improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically."

Caserio said Metchie works out on Fridays at the Texans facility.

"It speaks to who he is as a person and I think it's emblematic of the type of people we have in this building," Caserio said of Metchie. "He'll probably have some modifications. I don't know exactly what that looks like. But at some point, assuming everything goes OK, then I think he'll have an opportunity to participate fully, assuming everything gets cleared."

Texans wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels told reporters last month that Metchie remained a positive influence on the team throughout the 2022 season.

"He's just constant positivity and inspiration to all of us when he's with us and when we get a chance to be around him," McDaniels said, according to the team website. "I'll walk in and see him working out in the weight room or I'll see him in the tub in the training room, doing a workout in there, it just feeds your soul. It feeds your heart and I think he's done that for all of us in that room.

"I'm excited for the track that he's on and for his future."

Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say

Metchie also claimed NFLPA Community MVP honors in October after he surprised nurses and patients who supported him during treatment with an event at NRG Stadium, which included dinner, a tour and giveaways.

The Texans (3-13-1) finished in last place in the AFC South and fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday. They can start their off-season condition program in early April.

The Miami Dolphins' Jason Sanders (C) lines up to kick the game winning field goal against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on January 8, 2023. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 11-6 and secured the final playoff spot in the AFC. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64

