Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 12, 2023 / 1:03 PM

Raiders QB Derek Carr says goodbye to fans, looks to join new team

By Alex Butler
1/5
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched for the final two games of the season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched for the final two games of the season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said goodbye to fans, thanked teammates and coaches, and said he "looks forward" to joining a new team, in a letter he posted Thursday afternoon on social media.

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in April, but the franchise can release him next month while taking a salary cap hit of just $5.6 million.

Advertisement

If the team doesn't move on from Carr, his 2023 salary will jump to more than $30 million next season and to more than $40 million in 2024 and 2025.

Sources told NFL Network and The Athletic that the Raiders are evaluating the trade market for the nine-year veteran.

RELATED Texans' John Metchie III progressing in leukemia recovery, could be ready for 2023 season, GM says

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.

Advertisement

"We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me. It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off-season.

"It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

RELATED Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64

Carr, 31, joined the franchise as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Fresno State star made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons.

He completed 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts in 2022. The Raiders benched Carr for the final two games of the season.

Carr went 63-79 in 142 starts for the Raiders. He completed 64.8% of his throws for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions over his nine seasons with the AFC West franchise.

Advertisement

Carr went 10-7 as a starter, with a career-high 4,804 yards, 23 scores and 14 interceptions in 17 starts in 2021. He also led the Raiders to the 2021-22 playoffs, where they lost in the first round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I once said that if I'm not a Raider, I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr wrote. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God.

"So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work toward."

Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers were the only other quarterbacks on the Raiders roster to end the season. The Raiders own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 to 29.

This week in the National Football League

The Miami Dolphins' Jason Sanders (C) lines up to kick the game winning field goal against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on January 8, 2023. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 11-6 and secured the final playoff spot in the AFC. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team

Latest Headlines

Texans' John Metchie III progressing in leukemia recovery, could be ready for 2023 season, GM says
NFL // 3 hours ago
Texans' John Metchie III progressing in leukemia recovery, could be ready for 2023 season, GM says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is making "amazing" progress in his recovery from leukemia and has a "chance" to be ready for the start of the 2023 off-season program, general manager Nick Caserio said.
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
NFL // 1 day ago
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been under medical care for more than a week after an on-field cardiac arrest, was released from a Buffalo hospital and allowed to go home, the Bills announced Wednesday.
Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff opener vs. Bills
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff opener vs. Bills
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL concussion protocol and will not play in a wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt brought to tears by retirement tribute video
NFL // 1 day ago
Cardinals' J.J. Watt brought to tears by retirement tribute video
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- J.J. Watt, one of the most-feared pass rushers in NFL history, was brought to tears by a retirement tribute video, which included messages from his family, Arizona Cardinals teammates and fellow football stars.
Commanders fire OC Scott Turner after dreadful offensive season
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders fire OC Scott Turner after dreadful offensive season
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after another poor offensive season, coach Ron Rivera announced.
Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to $100M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to $100M extension
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Roquan Smith agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract. Smith's deal makes him the highest-paid off-the-ball inside linebacker in the NFL.
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Current ownership group, becoming the first active NFL player with stake in a National Women's Soccer League franchise, he announced Tuesday.
Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 days ago
Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Georgia All-American defensive lineman Jalen Carter will forgo his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury; GM Steve Keim resigns
NFL // 2 days ago
Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury; GM Steve Keim resigns
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a 4-13 season, owner Michael Bidwell announced Monday. General manager Steve Keim also resigned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21
Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury
Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement