Raiders QB Derek Carr says goodbye to fans, looks to join new team

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched for the final two games of the season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said goodbye to fans, thanked teammates and coaches, and said he "looks forward" to joining a new team, in a letter he posted Thursday afternoon on social media. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in April, but the franchise can release him next month while taking a salary cap hit of just $5.6 million. Advertisement

If the team doesn't move on from Carr, his 2023 salary will jump to more than $30 million next season and to more than $40 million in 2024 and 2025.

Sources told NFL Network and The Athletic that the Raiders are evaluating the trade market for the nine-year veteran.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.

"We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me. It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off-season.

"It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

Carr, 31, joined the franchise as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Fresno State star made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons.

He completed 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts in 2022. The Raiders benched Carr for the final two games of the season.

Carr went 63-79 in 142 starts for the Raiders. He completed 64.8% of his throws for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions over his nine seasons with the AFC West franchise.

Carr went 10-7 as a starter, with a career-high 4,804 yards, 23 scores and 14 interceptions in 17 starts in 2021. He also led the Raiders to the 2021-22 playoffs, where they lost in the first round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I once said that if I'm not a Raider, I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr wrote. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God.

"So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work toward."

Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers were the only other quarterbacks on the Raiders roster to end the season. The Raiders own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 to 29.

