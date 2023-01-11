Trending
NFL
Jan. 11, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff opener vs. Bills

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (R) remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his third-consecutive game. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL concussion protocol and will not play in a wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

McDaniel discussed Tagovailoa's status during a news conference at the Baptist Health Training Center in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol -- for the second time this season -- in late December after his second reported concussion. He hasn't practiced for the last three weeks and missed the Dolphins' last two games.

"As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates," McDaniel said. "Because of that, and because of the time he has missed, I can rule him out for Sunday."

Dolphins second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sustained a finger injury in Week 17 and missed the Dolphins' win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens.

McDaniel said Bridgewater is "working his way back" from that injury, but third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson was preparing Wednesday as if he would start against the Bills.

Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards against the Jets. He did not log a touchdown pass or an interception. McDaniel said there is a "possibility" for Tagovailoa to travel for the Bills game, but the team will continue to examine his health "one day at a time."

Tagovailoa completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He went 8-5 as a starter. Tagovailoa led all NFL quarterbacks with a 105.5 quarterback rating, 8.9 yards per attempt and 13.7 yards per completion.

"He was an incredible part of the entire season," McDaniel said of Tagovailoa. "I think eight of our wins were as a result of him playing quarterback amongst the team.

"That didn't come because it was just gifted. That was a lot of work and preparation. It's very frustrating for him to not be able to go thorough everything with his teammates."

The Dolphins will face the Bills in the wild-card round at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

