Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (L) went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati and spent more than a week being treated by medical professionals. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been under medical care for more than a week after an on-field cardiac arrest, was released from a Buffalo hospital and allowed to go home, the Bills announced Wednesday. The Bills said Hamlin was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. Advertisement

Hamlin's heart stopped and he was resuscitated in the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

He was then taken by ambulance to the Cincinnati Medical Center, released Monday from the intensive care unit and admitted to the Buffalo hospital.

The Bills said Hamlin underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation and a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing Tuesday.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a news release.

The Bills and entire NFL offered tributes to Hamlin in various ways in Week 18, including painting his No. 3 on their fields, wearing "Love for Damar" shirts and holding flags in support of the safety.

The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser founded by Hamlin, started with a goal of $2,500, but has raised more than $8.7 million, largely fueled by donations given amid his hospitalization.

The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve last week, ending his 2022-23 season. They will host the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

