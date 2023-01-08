Advertisement
Jan. 8, 2023 / 1:28 PM

Bills, NFL honor Damar Hamlin, medical staff in first games since cardiac arrest

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) continues to improve since his on-field cardiac arrest, but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) continues to improve since his on-field cardiac arrest, but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- NFL players wore Damar Hamlin jerseys and warmup shirts, met for pregame moments of support and teams painted fields with tributes Sunday for the Buffalo Bills safety, who is recovering from an on-field cardiac arrest.

Hamlin remains in critical condition, but continues to progress in his recovery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was hit and collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bills announced Friday that Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he was speaking with doctors, family members and teammates. Doctors also said his "neurological function is excellent" and he can move his hands, feet and head.

Late Saturday, Hamlin took to social media for his first public comments since his collapse.

RELATED Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much," Hamlin tweeted. ""hankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

The NFL canceled the initially suspended Bills-Bengals game. Bills players and coaches reunited for the first time since his collapse Wednesday in Orchard Park, N.Y., for meetings and a walkthrough-style practice.

On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen wore a No. 3 sweatshirt, honoring Hamlin. That shirt featured a quote from Hamlin, which read: "If you get a chance to show love today, do it! It won't cost you nothing."

RELATED Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say

Allen then met teammates for a huddle in the tunnel and pumped them up by pointing to the No. 3 patch on his jersey, saying: "Don't play for the name on the back, you play for the name on the front. It's pretty special that we play for the number on our front too."

The star quarterback and several other Bills players then ran out of the pregame tunnel while holding large flags, which read: "No. 3. Pray for Damar."

The Bills training staff and team doctors also were honored at the 30-yard line Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. for their roles in saving Hamlin's life.

Running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown to give the Bills an early lead on the New England Patriots on Sunday in Orchard Park.

The Bengals, who host edthe Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Cincinnati, also honored Hamlin and Cincinnati-area medical personnel in pregame festivities at Paycor Stadium.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarter of Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2. Hamlin was injured on the play, suffering cardiac arrest. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say

