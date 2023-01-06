Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 6, 2023 / 2:34 AM

NFL cancels halted Bills-Bengals game

By Darryl Coote
The NFL canceled the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday. The Monday night game was postponed during first quarter play after Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while making a tackle. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ae0e93fff88416a277f3db934d681b9b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The NFL canceled the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday. The Monday night game was postponed during first quarter play after Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while making a tackle. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The NFL announced late Thursday that Monday Night Football's postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been canceled.

The Week 17 game at Paycor Stadium had been indefinitely postponed after Damar Hamlin of the Bills suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter.

Advertisement

The safety had collapsed to the field after tackling Tee Higgins of the Bengals near the 50-yard line with less than 6 minutes in the opening frame. First responders were able to restore Hamlin's heartbeat, and the injured player was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The NFL said in a statement late Thursday that Commissioner Roger Goodell has informed all clubs of the decision to not resume the suspended game.

RELATED Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say

"This has been a very difficult week," Goodell said. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country."

Advertisement

The NFL said it decided to not complete the game as it will not affect either of the team's ability to qualify for the postseason, while resuming or replaying the game would postpone the start of the playoffs, which would affect all 14 qualifying clubs.

Cancelling the game, however, does create potential inequities, and all club teams will vote Friday on a revision to the postseason.

RELATED Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys

The NFL said the teams will consider to hold the AFC Championship game at a neutral site in the event that either Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifies as the road team and the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the number one seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played the full 17-game regular season.

Another situation concerns an opening-round postseason game between the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

The two teams are scheduled to meet Sunday, and if Baltimore wins it would have bested Cincinnati twice during the season. However, if they are to meet again in the first round of the post season, Cincinnati would host as it would have a higher winning percentage than Baltimore as it would have played one fewer game.

Advertisement

To resolve this, the NFL suggests that if the two meet in the opening round then a coin flip will be used to determine the site of the game.

"As we considered the football schedule, our principles have been to limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities," Goodell said.

"I recognize that there is no perfect solution. The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances."

The announcement from the NFL comes after Hamlin's doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told reporters Thursday that while their patient remains in critical condition, he is awake and can move his hands, feet and head.

The second-year safety remains in the trauma intensive care unit, but his doctors said his condition, though still critical, has improved since he arrived Monday night.

"There's been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," Dr. Timothy Pritts said. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he's making substantial progress."

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football

| License Photo

Read More

Safety experts urge community defibrillators, CPR training for cardiac emergencies

Latest Headlines

Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say
NFL // 17 hours ago
Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Damar Hamlin is awake, can move his hands, feet and head recently asked medical personnel who won the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which was stopped when he went into cardiac arrest, doctors said Thursday.
Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday.
Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon ahead of must-win game vs. Jets
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon ahead of must-win game vs. Jets
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins signed QB Mike Glennon to their practice squad as they continue to experience uncertainty at that position before a must-win game against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his family said.
Panthers speak to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head coach job
NFL // 1 day ago
Panthers speak to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head coach job
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh recently conversed about the NFL franchise's head coaching vacancy, despite Harbaugh's current contract with the Wolverines, which runs through 2026.
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury
NFL // 2 days ago
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, which was stopped in the first quarter and postponed after safety Damar Hamlin sustained an on-field cardiac arrest, will not resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
NFL // 2 days ago
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest reminds players of NFL risks, while league-associated mental health experts caution that the trauma could extend well beyond those involved in the collision Monday.Whate
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
NFL // 2 days ago
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- NFL fans and players surged donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity, as teammates and members of the Cincinnati Bengals kept vigil at the hospital where Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday.
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
NFL // 3 days ago
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Art McNally, the first NFL official to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the "Father of Instant Replay" died at 97 years old on Sunday
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
NFL // 3 days ago
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following an alleged altercation with police that led to his arrest on Christmas Eve.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say
Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say
Texas A&M forgets basketball jerseys, given technical foul
Texas A&M forgets basketball jerseys, given technical foul
Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to $331M extension
Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to $331M extension
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys
Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement