Jan. 6, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Damar Hamlin gets tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say

By Alex Butler
The Buffalo Bills said Friday that safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday, had his breathing tube removed Thursday and spoke to teammates on a FaceTime call. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
The Buffalo Bills said Friday that safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday, had his breathing tube removed Thursday and spoke to teammates on a FaceTime call. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.

The positive development comes just two days after Hamlin woke up for the first time since he was hit and his heart stopped, prompting resuscitation on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday at a news conference that Hamlin could move his hands, feet and head, but remains in critical condition.

"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills said Friday. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

The Bills also said Hamlin called via FaceTime and joined teammates and coaches, virtually, in a team meeting Friday morning.

"What he said to the team: 'Love you boys,'" the Bills said.

Dr. Timothy Pritts, the division chief of general surgery, said Thursday that there's been "substantial improvement" in Hamlin's condition. Pritts also said Hamlin came out of sedation Wednesday night and used a pen and paper to ask a bedside nurse about the result of the Bengals-Bills game, which was suspended after his first-quarter collapse.

Hamlin's doctors said Thursday they wanted to see the breathing tube removed and show neurological and respiratory improvements before he can be upgraded to stable condition.

Bills players and coaches reunited for the first time since his collapse Wednesday in Orchard Park, N.Y., for meetings and a walkthrough-style practice, while friends and family continue to visit Hamlin.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football

The NFL announced Thursday night that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed and is canceled.

Amid the uncertainty of Hamlin's hospitalization, widespread support for the Bills safety continues to bring fans and other well-wishers together. The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser Hamlin organized, started with a goal of $2,500, had reached nearly $8 million in donations as of Friday morning.

The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Critically injured Damar Hamlin awake, asked who won Bills game, doctors say

