Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 4, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon ahead of must-win game vs. Jets

By Alex Butler
1/5
Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon (2) spent last season with the New York Giants. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1d5043f439108a131b69432ce772f22e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon (2) spent last season with the New York Giants. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins signed free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad as they continue to experience uncertainty at that position before a must-win game against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol. He sustained his second reported concussion of the season in Week 16 and did not play in Week 17.

Advertisement

Second string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater started last week, when the Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots.

Bridgewater sustained a finger injury on his throwing hand in the third quarter of the Patriots game. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson is the only healthy quarterback on the Dolphins' 53-man active roster.

RELATED Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion

McDaniel told reporters Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., that Bridgewater still is unable to throw a football and he can't forecast if the veteran quarterback will be available in Week 18. The first-year head coach said Tagovailoa did not practice Wednesday.

If Tagovailoa and Bridgewater can't play this week, Thompson is in line to start, and Glennon most likely likely would be promoted from the practice squad.

Advertisement

"If he is the guy, I am very confident because I base my opinions on what I see," McDaniel said, when asked about Thompson starting against the Jets. "And what I see is the guy that can play NFL-caliber football, whose teammates believe in him.

RELATED Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol

"And a formula for successful offensive play is a quarterback that's willing to do whatever it takes and a bunch of teammates that fully believe in what what he has to offer."

The Dolphins were 8-3 and in prime position for the postseason through 12 weeks. They are on a five-game losing streak and sit in a three-way tie with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 7 seed in the AFC, the final playoff spot.

They can clinch a spot with a win over the Jets and if the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots.

RELATED Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed

Bridgewater completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards, one score and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Patriots before he was injured. Thompson completed 12 of 21 passes for 104 yards, one score and one interception in relief of Bridgewater.

Glennon completed 53.9% of his throws for 790 yards, four scores and 10 interceptions in six games last season for the New York Giants. He has yet to throw a regular-season pass in the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement

The Dolphins will host the Jets at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Latest Headlines

Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys
NFL // 1 minute ago
Commanders to start rookie QB Sam Howell vs. Cowboys
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday.
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
NFL // 4 hours ago
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his family said.
Panthers speak to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head coach job
NFL // 6 hours ago
Panthers speak to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head coach job
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh recently conversed about the NFL franchise's head coaching vacancy, despite Harbaugh's current contract with the Wolverines, which runs through 2026.
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury
NFL // 23 hours ago
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, which was stopped in the first quarter and postponed after safety Damar Hamlin sustained an on-field cardiac arrest, will not resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
NFL // 23 hours ago
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest reminds players of NFL risks, while league-associated mental health experts caution that the trauma could extend well beyond those involved in the collision Monday.Whate
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
NFL // 1 day ago
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- NFL fans and players surged donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity, as teammates and members of the Cincinnati Bengals kept vigil at the hospital where Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday.
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
NFL // 1 day ago
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Art McNally, the first NFL official to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the "Father of Instant Replay" died at 97 years old on Sunday
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
NFL // 1 day ago
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following an alleged altercation with police that led to his arrest on Christmas Eve.
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
NFL // 3 days ago
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police said an early Saturday traffic stop involving Cameron Batson, a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, included a fight and a foot chase with an officer firing a gun.
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
NFL // 6 days ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will bench quarterback Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham in Week 17, coach Josh McDaniels announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Bills' Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement