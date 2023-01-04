Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon ahead of must-win game vs. Jets

1/5

Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon (2) spent last season with the New York Giants. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins signed free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad as they continue to experience uncertainty at that position before a must-win game against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol. He sustained his second reported concussion of the season in Week 16 and did not play in Week 17. Advertisement

Second string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater started last week, when the Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots.

Bridgewater sustained a finger injury on his throwing hand in the third quarter of the Patriots game. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson is the only healthy quarterback on the Dolphins' 53-man active roster.

McDaniel told reporters Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., that Bridgewater still is unable to throw a football and he can't forecast if the veteran quarterback will be available in Week 18. The first-year head coach said Tagovailoa did not practice Wednesday.

If Tagovailoa and Bridgewater can't play this week, Thompson is in line to start, and Glennon most likely likely would be promoted from the practice squad.

"If he is the guy, I am very confident because I base my opinions on what I see," McDaniel said, when asked about Thompson starting against the Jets. "And what I see is the guy that can play NFL-caliber football, whose teammates believe in him.

"And a formula for successful offensive play is a quarterback that's willing to do whatever it takes and a bunch of teammates that fully believe in what what he has to offer."

The Dolphins were 8-3 and in prime position for the postseason through 12 weeks. They are on a five-game losing streak and sit in a three-way tie with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 7 seed in the AFC, the final playoff spot.

They can clinch a spot with a win over the Jets and if the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots.

Bridgewater completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards, one score and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Patriots before he was injured. Thompson completed 12 of 21 passes for 104 yards, one score and one interception in relief of Bridgewater.

Glennon completed 53.9% of his throws for 790 yards, four scores and 10 interceptions in six games last season for the New York Giants. He has yet to throw a regular-season pass in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Dolphins will host the Jets at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.