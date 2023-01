1/5

Former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell joined the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Rivera said he spoke with coaches and team leaders before making the decision. The Commanders coach said he is "intrigued" to see how Howell will perform against the Cowboys. Advertisement

The Cowboys can still secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage in the playoffs and an NFC East title, while the Commanders were eliminated last week from playoff contention.

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former North Carolina star has yet to throw a pass in the regular season. Howell completed 43 of 69 passes for 547 yards, one score and an interception in three preseason games.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz started for the Commanders through the first six weeks of the season. Taylor Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 and started through Week 17. Wentz took the job back in Week 17 and completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and threw three interceptions in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Rivera said Heinicke will serve as the No. 2 quarterback in Week 18, behind Howell. Wentz is expected to be inactive in Week 18.

The Commanders (7-8-1) will host the Cowboys (12-4) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.