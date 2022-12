Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson, shown in 2020 as a member of the Tennessee Titans, was arrested Saturday after allegedly getting into a fight with a police officer. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police said an early Saturday traffic stop involving Cameron Batson, a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, included a fight and a foot chase with an officer firing a gun. Atlanta Police Department officials said Batson, a 27-year-old wide receiver, was pulled over on Interstate 75 around 2 a.m. after being observed speeding and failing to maintain his lane, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Advertisement

Police said they determined Batson was intoxicated and when they tried to take him into custody, a fight broke out. An officer fired his weapon during the scuffle, but no one was hit by the bullet, they alleged.

Police claimed Batson then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, later crashing his truck and exiting to flee on foot. A manhunt ensued, and authorities reported they were able to find Batson hiding in the area.

The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital to treat their wounds.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," the Falcons said in a statement issued to the Journal-Constitution. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Advertisement