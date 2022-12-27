Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 27, 2022 / 7:53 AM

Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth

By Alex Butler
1/5
Head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/906ab36ca53a82add51f9faca7c79219/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers defenders totaled seven sacks and logged three turnovers to fuel a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 16 finale. The win also clinched the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018.

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles twice in the 20-3 win Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

"We would not be here today if it weren't for the toughness and makeup of our football team," Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters.

"I think for far too long people have talked about the talent of this football team and the organization, but that's ultimately not what gets you where you want to go."

Advertisement

Linebackers Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Jr., Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph II and Khalil Mack also sacked Foles. The veteran quarterback completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards in his first start this season.

"This one was a tough one," Foles said. "The guys were fighting every single play and giving everything they had. We just fell short."

RELATED NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

The Chargers held the Colts to just 173 total yards and 10 first downs. The Colts were 0 for 10 on third down conversions, averaged just 2.9 yards per play and trailed in time of possession by nearly eight minutes.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler ran for a 1-yard score about six minutes into the second quarter for the first points of the game. That run ended a 13-play, 70-yard drive.

RELATED Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer

Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 46-yard field goal about four minutes later. Fellow kicker Cameron Dicker made a 24-yard kick at the end of the second quarter to push the Chargers' lead back to seven points at halftime.

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted Foles on the Colts' first drive of the second half. Dicker made a 21-yard kick about four minutes later for a 13-3 Chargers lead.

Advertisement

Ekeler found the end zone with another 1-yard run with 8:23 remaining for the final touchdown of the night.

The Chargers running back totaled 79 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 22 touches. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen logged 11 catches for a game-high 104 yards.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

Cornerback Michael Davis and safety Derwin James Jr. joined Samuel with interceptions for the Chargers. James also was ejected for a second quarter hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

The Colts (4-10-1) will face the New York Giants (8-6-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chargers (9-6) will host the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Read More

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys

Latest Headlines

Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
NFL // 47 minutes ago
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Jordan Akins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 16. tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 4 days ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 4 days ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
NFL // 4 days ago
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An NFL-best eight players from the Philadelphia Eagles claimed spots for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the league announced. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who won a fan vote, was not selected for the final AFC roster.
Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan
NFL // 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will bench Matt Ryan and start veteran quarterback Nick Foles in Week 16, coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- James Conner and Rhamondre Stevenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 16 of the fantasy football season. Austin Ekeler tops his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45
Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45
LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth dead at 83
LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth dead at 83
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey
Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement