Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is an elite WR1 play for Week 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith and DK Metcalf are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the Top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Sit or start decisions are more important than ever as most fantasy team owners are now in the heart of the playoffs.

Justin Jefferson is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 16. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Metcalf, Smith, Tee Higgins and Terry McLaurin are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

No NFL teams are on bye, which means all fantasy teams will be at full strength, unless their players are injured.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown ranks fourth among wide receivers in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Detroit Lions star logged at least 55 receiving yards in each of his last eight appearances.

He also averaged nearly 10 targets and 87.4 receiving yards per game over that span. St. Brown scored in just two of his last 11 games, but I expect him to return to the end zone Saturday, when the Lions battle the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers allowed the 11th-most fantasy points and receiving yards and fourth-most targets and catches per game to wide receivers through 15 weeks.

Look for St. Brown, my No. 2 play, to total at least 10 targets for eight catches, 100 yards and a score.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf averaged 10.5 targets, 7.8 catches and 85.8 receiving yards per game over his last four appearances. He also scored twice over the last three weeks and four times over his last seven appearances.

This week, Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and the most touchdown catches (1.4) per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Fellow Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett sustained a finger injury in Week 15 and will miss time due to that issue, which should lead to more looks for Metcalf.

I expect the Seahawks star to draw at least 12 targets in this matchup. He should reward his fantasy football stock owners with at least 80 yards and a score.

Metcalf is the No. 7 player in my Week 16 rankings.

DeVonta Smith

Smith and fellow Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown are both must-start WR1s for me this week as they prepare for an NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith drew eight targets and caught five passes in each of his last three games. He also went off for 126 yards in Week 15 and caught a touchdown pass in Week 13 and in Week 14.

The Cowboys allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most touchdown catches (1.3) per game to wide receivers through 15 weeks.

Smith, my No. 8 play, should catch at least six passes for 75 yards. He also should get several opportunities to find the end zone.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin lands at No. 10 in my Week 16 rankings and can be plugged in as a WR1 in most leagues. The Washington Commanders pass catcher totaled just on score over his last seven games, but drew 8.4 targets per game over his last eight appearances.

This week, the Commanders will face the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers allowed the eighth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 15 weeks. I expect the Commanders to trail in this matchup, which should lead to more passing attempts.

McLaurin is an every-week starter, but I expect him to provide WR1 value in Week 16.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson is my No. 18 play for Week 16 and can be used as a WR2 streamer or flex play. The New York Jets rookie averaged 9.8 targets, 5.8 catches and 108.3 receiving yards per game over his last four appearances. He also scored twice over that span.

This week, the Jets will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most receiving yards per game through 15 weeks.

Wilson could really help your fantasy team win in Week 16 due to his potential to go off against this vulnerable defense. Look for the Rookie to log another 100-yard performance. He could sneak into the Top 10 if he finds the end zone,

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at CAR

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at NE

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at CHI

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at PIT

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. GB

7. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at KC

8. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at NE

10. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at SF

11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at IND

12. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

13. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

14. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. TB

15. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at MIA

16. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. GB

17. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at IND

18. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. JAX

19. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ARI

20. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LAR

21. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ARI

22. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. NO

23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs vs. SEA

24. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ

25. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at MIN

26. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at CHI

27. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. WAS

28. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at MIA

29. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at SF

30. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LV

31. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ

32. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. DET

33. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at SF

34. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LV

35. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. JAX

36. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. CIN

37. Marquise Goodwin, Seattle Seahawks at KC

38. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ARI

39. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG

40. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. LAC

41. Chris Moore, Houston Texans at TEN

42. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CLE

43. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG

44. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at BAL

45. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at MIA

46. Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots vs. CIN

47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs vs. SEA

48. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions at CAR

49. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. TB

50. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. NO

