1/5

The Indianapolis Colts will start quarterback Nick Foles against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Indianapolis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will bench Matt Ryan and start veteran quarterback Nick Foles in Week 16, coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. "I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," Saturday told reporters. Advertisement

Ryan, who joined the Colts in an off-season trade from the Atlanta Falcons, completed 67% of his throws for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions in 12 starts this season. He went 4-7-1 as a starter.

Foles, who signed with the Colts last off-season in free agency, has not thrown a pass this season for the Colts. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards and a score in one start last season for the Chicago Bears.

The 11-year veteran and Super Bowl LII MVP is 29-27 in his career as a starter. He completed 62.4% of his throws for 14,003 yards, 82 touchdown passes and 43 interceptions in 69 total appearances.

Saturday did not say if Ryan or backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger will serve as the second-string option, behind Foles, in Week 16.

Advertisement

The Colts (4-9-1) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This week in the National Football League