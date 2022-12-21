Trending
NFL
Dec. 21, 2022 / 8:29 AM

Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72

By Alex Butler
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, who died Tuesday, was set to get his jersey retired Saturday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a0d252ee85c613c828f0d80dea32f24c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, who died Tuesday, was set to get his jersey retired Saturday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris, who made the "Immaculate Reception" and remains the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading rusher, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 72.

Harris' family told KDKA-TV, WTAE and WPXI that Harris died Wednesday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely sad today," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

"We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet."

Harris was born March 7, 1950 in Fort Dix, N.J. He went on to star at Penn State under longtime coach Joe Paterno. The Steelers selected Harris with the No. 13 overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft.

Harris totaled 1,235 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in his first season, en route to Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons and was an All-Pro in 1977.

Harris also won four Super Bowl titles and was the Super Bowl IX MVP. He made the "Immaculate Reception," one of the most famous plays in NFL history, during a 1972 divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers trailed the Raiders 7-6 with 22 seconds left while on their own 40-yard line at the start of that sequence. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw took the snap and threw a pass toward the Raiders' 35-yard line on the play. Raiders safety Jack Tatum collided with Steelers halfback John Fuqua as the ball arrived.

The ball then bounced backwards and landed in Harris' hands, just inches above the ground. Harris then ran into the end zone for a 60-yard score. The Steelers lost to the undefeated Miami Dolphins a week later in the AFC Championship game. They won a Super Bowl two years later, sparking a run of four titles in six postseasons.

Harris played for the Steelers from 1972 through 1983. He spent his final season in 1984 with the Seattle Seahawks. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Steelers previously scheduled to retire Harris' No. 32 jersey at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Pittsburgh. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium. Friday will mark the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception.

Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and son, Dok.

