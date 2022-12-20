Fantasy football: Okonkwo, Wilson, Purdy lead add-drops for Week 16

1/5

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Brock Purdy and Zach Wilson lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 16 of the 2022 season. Several of my targets can be used as streamers during the postseason and could make the difference between advancing to the next round or being eliminated. Advertisement

Purdy and Wilson are among the players I would consider this week if your normal quarterback faces a tough matchup. They each are coming off productive fantasy football performances and will get good matchups in Week 16.

Injured Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and underperforming Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield are among the players who can be dropped in redraft leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 16:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Brock Purdy, Zach Wilson; RB | Deon Jackson, James Cook, Tyler Allgeier; WR | Treylon Burks, Mecole Hardman; TE | Chigoziem Okonkwo; D/ST | Browns; K | Michael Badgley

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Matt Ryan, Sam Darnold; RB | Zack Moss; WR | Corey Davis, Marquez Valdes-Scantling; TE | Noah Fant; D/ST | Titans; K | Randy Bullock

TOP DROPS

QB | Baker Mayfield; RB | Jonathan Taylor; WR | Ben Skowronek; TE | Foster Moreau; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Wil Lutz

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, who also was among my Week 15 waiver wire targets, should be added to your starting lineup if you need help at the quarterback position.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback threw two touchdown passes in each of his last three games. He averaged just 204 passing yards per game over that same span, but remains useful in Week 16.

The 49ers will host the Washington Commanders on Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Commanders were decent at defending opposing quarterbacks for the first 15 weeks of the season, but haven't faced many elite passers over the past two months.

Purdy also isn't considered an elite quarterback, but his recent success, paired with the 49ers' wealth of pass catching talent, should lead to another Top 14 performance from Purdy.

Zach Wilson also will be among my Top 14 quarterbacks in Week 16. The New York Jets quarterback started his first game since Week 11 in Week 15 and provided 317 passing yards and two passing touchdowns against the Detroit Lions.

This week, the Jets will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and fourth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 15 weeks. They also tied for allowing the fourth-most passing touchdowns (1.7) and allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game to the position.

Look for Wilson to throw for at least 250 yards and two scores in a Jets victory.

Running back

Deon Jackson and James Cook are among my favorite running back additions this week, but both options come with a bit of risk.

Jackson is in line to receive a large workload due to a recent ankle injury sustained by Indianapolis Colts starter Jonathan Taylor in Week 15.

Jackson erupted for 121 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 6, his first start of the season. He returned to the starting lineup in Week 9 and provided just 36 yards on 13 touches.

The Colts' backfield workload was split much more evenly in Week 15. Fellow backup running back Zack Moss received 24 carries, compared to Jackson's 13, in the Colts' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Moss also is among my waiver wire targets, but I like Jackson a little more based on his success earlier this season.

The Colts also will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, seventh-most rushing attempts and second-most rushing yards per game to running backs through 15 weeks.

Look for the Colts to use both Jackson and Moss to attempt to earn an edge in time of possession and keep the prolific Chargers offense off the field. I expect Jackson to log at least 20 touches in this matchup. He will be a low end RB2/flex play.

Cook also is part of a backfield timeshare, but is another risky flex-level play who should only be used in leagues with at least 14 teams. The rookie running back scored his second touchdown of the season on a 4-yard catch in Week 15.

Cook totaled at least 86 yards from scrimmage in two of his last five matchups. The Bills will battle the Chicago Bears on Saturday in Chicago. The Bears allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and rushing yards to running backs through 15 weeks. They also surrendered the second-most rushing touchdowns (1) per game to running backs.

Cook is probably a touchdown-or-bust option, but I like his chances to score against this generous defense.

Wide receiver

Treylon Burks of the Tennessee Titans and Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs are among the wide receivers I would target if you are looking for an edge in the fantasy football playoffs.

Burks caught just one pass, but it went for a 25-yard touchdown, in Week 13 before he left that game due to a concussion. He sat out in Week 15, but is set to return for the Titans' Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Burks entered Week 15 with at least six targets in three consecutive games. He also averaged 68.3 receiving yards over that span. The Texans allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 15 weeks, but I see the Titans forcing the ball to this talented rookie.

Look for at least eight targets, six catches and 60 yards from Burks in this matchup. He could jump into the Top 25 if he finds the end zone.

Hardman hasn't played since Week 9 due to an abdomen injury, but is expected to return for Chiefs' Week 16 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chiefs wide receiver scored in three consecutive games -- with five total touchdowns -- before his injury hiatus. He also averaged 5.5 targets, 4.3 catches and 56.5 receiving yards per game over his last four appearances. Hardman's injury status should be monitored this week, but he can be plugged into lineups if he is active.

Look for Hardman to draw at least six targets and find the end zone if he makes it onto the field against the Seahawks.

Tight end

Titans rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo is my top tight end target for Week 16. Okonkwo averaged 46 receiving yards per game and totaled one touchdown over his last seven appearances. He also averaged the sixth-most fantasy points per game among tight ends over the last four weeks.

Like most mid-tier tight ends, he likely needs to score to warrant a start, but I love his chances to find the end zone against the Texans.

The Texans allowed the 11th-most fantasy points, the 10th-most receiving yards and tied for allowing the ninth-most targets per game to tight ends so far this season.

Okonkwo is a near lock for at least five targets and 50 receiving yards this week. Look for the Titans rookie to get several chances for a score in the red zone in this AFC South division matchup.

